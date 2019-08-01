Dog park renovation gets praise

By Roger Ball

Independent Newsmedia

The small dog park near the R. H. Johnson Recreation Center, 19803 R. H. Johnson Blvd., opened July 29 following a closure lasting several weeks while it was renovated.

The renovations made the park larger and added two canopies and six benches. New entry gates were also installed, as well as iron fencing and a new irrigation system. The budget amount for the project was $134,000.

Sun City West residents who use the park were plentiful with their praises.

Norvel Larson referred to the renovated park as beautiful. Mr. Larson said he and Sophie, his schitzu-Maltese mix, love the new facility.

John Stasko, visited the park with his dog Saydee.

“What they did is very nice,” Mr. Stasko said, adding he is a regular visitor when there are only small dogs there that don’t intimidate his little dog

Bonnie Bigelow said she takes Bofeathers, a bichon frise, to the park often.

She said she thinks the Recreation Centers of Sun City West governing board members are doing a great job in deciding what improvements should be made.