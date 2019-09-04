Debbie Lesko moving CD-8 office to Surprise

By Jason Stone, INDEPENDENT NEWSMEDIA

When Debbie Lesko was in the Arizona Senate and House, she was known to work longer hours than many of her counterparts while taking on issues such as pension and tax reform.

But she said that’s nothing compared to her life as a U.S. Congresswoman for Arizona’s District 8 — which includes all of Surprise.

“It’s an absolute crazy schedule,” Ms. Lesko said last week during a stop in Surprise. “I have never worked so hard of my life.”

Ms. Lesko was in the city as part of the Surprise Regional Chamber of Commerce’s monthly breakfast at West-MEC, 13201 W. Grand Ave.

In her first big Surprise appearance since the spring, Ms. Lesko discussed jobs in the local economy, what she called a “concerted attack” on President Trump and even described her daily life in D.C.

And she also broke some news: Her congressional office will soon be moving to Surprise near El Mirage and Bell roads.

Calling it a “new, exciting development,” Ms. Lesko plans to move soon from her current office near 71st Avenue and Bell Road in the Arrowhead area.

Since her special election win last year — and subsequent full-term election six months later — Ms. Lesko has been using the former office used by Trent Franks, the man she replaced in the special election after he resigned in a sex scandal.

Ms. Lesko said she likes the current office except for logistical reasons.

“People kept on getting lost because the building is set back from Bell Road, so the address is on Bell Road, but it’s setback and people are driving around, and they don’t know where to go,” Ms. Lesko said. “And [Surprise] is a better location, and it’s also right in the middle of our congressional district.”

In addition to all of Surprise, Congressional District 8 includes El Mirage, the Sun Cities, Youngtown, New River, Anthem, Peoria, a large chunk of Glendale, a portion of west Phoenix, Litchfield Park and part of Goodyear.

There’s no official word yet when the Surprise office will open or an official address yet.

Lisa Gray, Lesko’s district director and top aide in her Arizona office, will continue to manage the new location.

Ms. Gray is the wife of State Senator Rick Gray, who replaced Ms. Lesko in the Arizona Senate when Ms. Lesko moved to her role in Washington.

“It’s kind of like in the family,” Ms. Lesko joked. “People get a two-for when they come and see me because people can talk about federal legislation and state legislation because then Lisa passes it on to Rick.”

Mike Muscato, who is running as a Democrat to unseat Ms. Leako next year, was in the breakfast crowd, and didn’t like what he heard.

“Yeah, it’s all in the family,” Mr. Muscato said about Ms. Lesko’s joke. “That’s the problem. Let’s get a new family in there.”

Jobs, jobs, jobs

At the Chamber breakfast, Ms. Lesko highlighted a strong job market in Surprise and the rest of the West Valley.

“We are really kicking butt in the West Valley, and you guys are doing a great job,” Ms. Lesko told the Chamber breakfast crowd. “Every time I get the news it seems like we are opening up a new business in the West Valley, which is just fantastic.”

The Congresswoman said the job outlook in the West Valley is so good right now that anybody who wants a job and “who’s decent” can get one.

“The main problem everybody has is finding people to work,” Ms. Lesko said. “They’re all looking for workers.”

Ms. Lesko highlighted garbage service provider Republic Services, which his having trouble filling truck driving jobs that pay a minimum of $55,000. Construction companies are also in need of bodies, she said.

“Our economy is booming right now,” Ms. Lesko said. “Basically, I’m a person that supports small businesses and large businesses. I believe in paying less taxes — that people should be able to keep their own money. As long as it’s safe and within the law.”

Ms. Lesko said she is planning to start a workshop for grant writing to help area projects. She typically signs off on grant applications for Arizona transportation and infrastructure projects but said requests from the West Valley rarely reach her desk.

“I want to spearhead the letters,” Ms. Lesko said about grant requests for the West Valley. “That’s one thing I see from my vantage point that the West Valley cities are not applying for enough grants compared to my counterparts in the rest of the state.”

Other issues

Ms. Lesko also detailed her role on the House Judiciary Committee, which took center stage this summer when Special Counsel Robert Mueller testified in front of the committee in front of a nationwide TV audience.

“Everybody who said they watched said they couldn’t get away from it,” Ms. Lesko said. “Their eyes were glued to that testimony.”

The committee typically deals with matters such as copyright laws, intellectual property and immigration legislation, but Ms. Lesko said she believes its getting too bogged down in something else.

“We’re spending most of the time undermining the president of the United States to try to influence the 2020 election,” Ms. Lesko said. ”Most of the time in judiciary we are talking about subpoenas for anybody and everybody that’s related to Donald Trump. It’s really unfortunate because we could be doing so much.

Ms. Lesko accused Democrats of using “tax-payer-funded committee time” to influence the next presidential election.

“That’s not what the American people are asking for us to get done,” Ms. Lesko said.

Ms. Lesko said immigration reform is one of those issues. But she also acknowledged six bills she has offered to fix the border issue with Mexico likely won’t see the light of day in the Democrat-controlled House.

“We have a huge southern border crisis,” Ms. Lesko said. “The only thing that’s going to fix it is if Congress gets its act together and actually passes immigration reform laws.”

Mr. Muscato called out Ms. Lesko for voting against a bipartisan border security bill earlier this year.

“She said, ‘Congress needs to act.’ Well, guess what? You’re in Congress,” Mr. Muscato said.

Ms. Lesko said she has rejected bills she believes makes the problem worse.

“Most of the bills [Democrats] have passed have incentivized more people to come over the border illegally,” she said.

Day in the life

For her day to day affairs, Ms. Lesko describes her life as a whirlwind since she was first sworn in on May 7, 2018.

“When you win a special election, there’s no orientation,” Ms. Lesko said. “There’s nothing. It’s just sink or swim.”

She spends three weeks a month in the nation’s capital, voting in committees or on the House floor, or meeting with businesses, constituents or other groups.

Ms. Lesko rents an apartment one mile south of the Capitol building that costs her $2,650. But it’s not as bad as the $3,150 she was paying for a little bit bigger place.

“I downsized just to try to save some money,” Ms. Lesko said. “Make sure you get a pay raise, because Washington, D.C. costs a lot of money,”

She starts most days walking the mile to the Capitol around 7:30 or 8 in the morning. Most days she doesn’t get back to at least 12 hours later, and some days go into 1 or 2 the next morning.

Ms. Lesko said she flies in her husband, Joe, every two weeks or so – before he reaches his limit.

“He really gets grumpy after two weeks,” Ms. Lesko joked.

When he’s there, Ms. Lesko said she stays in Washington on the weekends. But when he’s not, she flies back for a couple of days.

IF YOU GO What: U.S. Congress District 8 Office

U.S. Congress District 8 Office When: Open year-round

Open year-round Where: 12515 W. Bell Road, Suite 104*

12515 W. Bell Road, Suite 104* Information: Lesko.house.gov, or call 623-776-7911 * Office moving from 7121 W. Bell Road, #200, Glendale, next month

Editor’s note: Jason Stone can be reached at 623-445-2805, on email at jstone@newszap.com or on Twitter at @thestonecave. Visit yourvalley.net.