DAY ONES: 4-year starters Lifgren, Marcelin lead Centennial volleyball on quest for bookend state titles

Richard Smith

West Valley Preps

Off the court, life is a bit different. On the court, Ashley Lifgren and Nyjha Marcelin are where the seemingly always have been.

These Centennial volleyball seniors have been fixtures in the varsity lineup since their freshman season.

The duo helped put the Coyotes over the top during the 2016 5A state championship run. Now, Lifgren and Marcelin would like to bookend their careers by bringing another gold ball to the Peoria school — as the steady senior leaders.

“We had two sophomores and two freshmen starting (in 2016), but they didn’t play like that. They played experienced right at the get go. And I can’t believe they’re seniors. But I’m the lucky one. It doesn’t take a lot to motivate them. They do what’s right for the team on and off the court. And they play phenomenally. They lead by what they do, not necessarily vocally.” Centennial coach Cari Bauer said.

They even have a full-circle moment this fall, with freshman Raeli Smith rotating in as the Coyotes second middle blocker. Marcelin was in that role as a freshman.

The 5-7 dynamo has played her entire Centennial career out of her normal position. For three years she was exclusively a middle blocker — a role often filled by girls six feet and above — and unlike the typical setup, where two middle blockers swap for each other at different points in the rotation, Marcelin is staying in.

“Nyjha is taking one for the team. She’s not really a middle. In club she’s a right side,” Bauer said.

In truth, few players on this Coyote team have specialized roles, taking the lead of their seniors. Setter Kacey Stewart — a fixture in the lineup since her sophomore year — added a pair of solo blocks against Scottsdale Horizon on Sept. 12 to her usual role of setting up the big hitters.

Marcelin is displaying her full skill set and Lifgren has been the program’s top two-way player for years.

Lifgren finished with 400 kills and 311 digs as a junior despite injuries limiting her to 16 less sets than her sophomore year.

Lifgren is a middle child in one of the classic Centennial sporting families. Older sister Taylor starred for the girls basketball team while younger brother Jake started for the Coyotes as a freshman guard last year.

Ashley played two years of varsity hoops before deciding to concentrate on her favorite sport last year.

“I’m so happy at Centennial and I’m glad I got to come here all four years.” Ashley Lifgren said.

Their arrival at the Peoria school coincided with Bauer’s first season as head coach after more than two decades as an assistant. The senior trio of libero Reagan Leonard, middle blocker Kara Spicer and setter Dani Wiley led that team to the school’s third volleyball state title.

The contributions of Lifgren and Marcelin helped put that group over the top, with Lifgren recording 126 kills and 192 blocks while Marcelin added 89 kills and 40 blocks.

Current junior Kennedy Farley and Smith have made the leap to varsity since, but Lifgren and Marcelin were the first Centennial freshmen to play regularly for the varsity since Madeline Mertz in 2010.

“I loved the experience. It was nice to be among the first freshmen in school history up on the varsity,” Marcelin said.

Centennial won the 5A championship in a wild, four-set title match against Phoenix Sunnyslope, including an epic 32-30 win in the fourth set.

“It’s crazy to think to we had the opportunity as freshmen playing such high-level volleyball. I remember I was so nervous. The older girls stepped in and feel so welcome. Our chemistry led us to the state championship,” Lifgren said.

They still keep in touch with the seniors from that team. Marcelin said the current seniors saw Spicer play for Appalachian State in a tournament Aug. 30-31 in Tucson.

Now they are among a group of seniors — along with fellow captain Stewart, libero Diana Lozano and outside hitter Trinity Weidinger — trying to make a group of newcomers, most of the team other than Farley, feel welcome.

“When it comes time to make decisions for the team, they’re great leaders. They treat everyone with respect, and everyone has a role,” Bauer said.

The three captains set the tone for this team. Bauer said Lifgren and Marcelin, from day one, have been starters but are both as humble as them come and always have worked the hardest in practice.

Yet this is not a team of volleyball robots. Even in an intense match against a top 10 team in Arizona like Horizon, the Coyotes were able to laugh off their errors and celebrate their good fortune.

“When we make a mistake about it, we’ll forget about it right away. We have a more mature mindset going into the game. We’re good at letting things go,” Marcelin said.

That approach helped the team shrug off a close 3-1 loss at defending 5A champion Goodyear Millennium on Sept. 5 and come back to sweep Gilbert and Horizon.

More than that — even though the season is less than a month old — the Coyotes are enjoying themselves.

“Our team is so goofy and funny.” Lifgren said.

The way Lifgren and Marcelin play helps enhance this duality. Lifgren is the Coyotes’ steadying force as a go-to attacker and a rock defensively.

Marcelin is the spark plug who usually provides the team’s most explosive kills and blocks.

“Ashley’s more of a stealth player — very smart. When Nyjha makes a kill, it’s a kaboom. Her energy is tremendous,” Bauer said. “And I think a lot of that has to do with Kacey. Kacey, Ashley and Nyjha, they connect. Kacey didn’t play club this last year and I though maybe she’d have some rust. She’s been terrific.”Bauer said.

Lifgren is physically stronger now after dealing with injuries the last couple years.

The coach said she will miss this senior class. At least in Lifgren’s case, she will be able to watch some college matches.Lifgren committed to Grand Canyon about two years ago.

“I wanted to stay close to home because I can’t stand the cold,” Lifgren said.

Bauer will miss Marcelin most of all, as she is heading cross country for college. She committed in April to play for Central Connecticut State University.

Marcelin said it was an academics-first decision. Central Connecticut recently started a cyber security degree program and that’s what she wants to study.

Volleyball-wise, Marcelin is looking forward to playing for the Revolution Volleyball club and the Blue Devils next fall. But she admits it will be tough to match her Centennial experience.

“It feels like a second home, kinda. We’ve all played together in club for a long time. And there’s no drama on the team.” Marcelin said.