Cheney honored for fire service
Dr. Diane Cheney, right, received a plaque from Dawn Miller, North County Fire and Medical District board member in honor or Dr. Cheney's service to the board.
The North County Fire & Medical District honored Dr. Diane Cheney for 18 years of voluntary service to the agency. She recently resigned to serve on the board of the Property Owners and Residents Association of Sun City West.
Dr. Cheney began her service when the organization was called the Sun City West Fire District.
The presentation was made at a special May 21 NCFMD governing board.
