Cactus League names Binsbacher first executive director

By Philip Haldiman

Independent Newsmedia

The Cactus League announced Bridget Binsbacher as the organization’s first executive director.

Ms. Binsbacher served as the league’s director of operations, a position that has now been eliminated.

She will be responsible for executing Cactus League strategic initiatives and maintaining business relationships with the 15 Major League Baseball franchises, among other duties.

Ms. Binsbacher, the Peoria City Vice Mayor, has been involved with the Cactus League for more than a decade and became its first female executive board member in 2012.

Founded in 1947, the nonprofit Cactus League has been run by volunteers for most of its history.

“We are excited to name Bridget to the newly created role of executive director,” Cactus League President Jeff Meyer said. “As director of operations, she did a great job overcoming many challenges facing the organization. With her long experience in spring training and strong relationships statewide, Bridget is the ideal choice to lead the Cactus League.”

Ms. Binsbacher will take more of a leadership position as executive director.

She said she is honored to serve in the new position and looks forward to working to ensure the long-term vitality of the spring training industry.

In 2018, the Cactus League generated $644.2 million in economic impact, according to an Arizona State University study. Six out of 10 attendees come from out of state.

Ms. Binsbacher said spring training is an ongoing endeavor, not just a few months of the year, and with an executive level leadership position, the Cactus League can move into the future as one voice.

“Spring training is a key driver in Arizona’s economy and a source of pride for all Arizonans,” she said.

