C C and R enforcement is challenging

By Roger Ball

Independent Newsmedia

Enforcing a community’s codes, covenants and restrictions can be a very challenging process.

A retirement community like Sun City West is not an exception.

CC&R enforcement in Sun City West is administered by the Property Owners and Residents Association.

Shawn Mayo, PORA executive director, said her organization is trying a more customer friendly approach in dealing with complaints.

“We prefer personal contact to letters,” Ms.Mayo” said.

“We give them two weeks to respond, and if they haven’t then we send a forma letter,” she added.

Issues that can’t be resolved in another two weeks are turned over to the Recreation Centers of Sun City West which has the power to put a lien on the property until the situation is resolved.

Ms. Mayo said the biggest challenge they face is with abandoned properties where their staff is unable to get permission to get on the property for inspection.

PORA only responds to situations where they have received a complaint.