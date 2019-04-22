Budget presentations to begin

By Roger Ball

Independent Newsmedia

Bill Schwind, Recreation Centers of Sun City West general manager, has scheduled three budget forums to educate the community residents about the proposed fiscal budget for 2019-20. All residents are encouraged to attend. There will be a time for question from members.

At these meetings Mr. Schwind will give a graphic presentation about proposed operations and capital budgets. Topics will include member dues, the asset preservation and golf and bowling fees.

The first presentation will be 9 a.m. Wednesday, April 24, in Palm Ridge’s Summit Hall B, 13800 Deer Valley Drive.

The next two presentations will be 1 p.m. Friday, April 26, in the R.H. Johnson Lecture Hall, 19803 R.H. Johnson Blvd.; and 5:30 p.m. Thursday, May 2, in the Lecture Hall.

The 2019-20 budget is not yet final. The RCSCW governing board is schedule to approve it at its regular May meeting, 9 a.m. Thursday, May 23, in the Palm Ridge Summit Hall, 13800 Deer Valley Drive.