Board rejects contractor appeal

The Recreation Centers of Sun City West governing board members, acting as an appeals hearing board, rejected a request from two contractors to avoid paying the full asset preservation fee every time they buy, remodel and sell a home.

Anna and Martin Nienkiewicz presented their case before the board Sept. 10.

Jim Sloan, RCSCW governing board president, said the members rejected the request unanimously.

“We are not responsible for their costs of doing business,” he said.

Anyone purchasing a home in Sun City West must pay a $3,500 Asset Preservation Fee at the time of the purchase.

Mr. and Ms. Nienkiewicz said they pay the fee when they buy the home, and then when it is remodeled and sold a few months later the purchaser must also pay the APF again. The RCSCW staff ruled the fee must be paid both times, so the Nienkiewicz’s appealed.

“Our staff is pretty competent,” Mr. Sloan said,

After the hearing, Tim Hurley, governing board member, said it is the duty of the board to listen to all appeals, but to enforce and maintain all of the current RCSCW policies.