Biosolids dryer could be way for Surprise to cut costs

The story you are about to read is a bunch of crap.

In fact, you can call it a big pile of you know what.

But that’s OK to the Surprise’s Water Resource Management Department, which hopes to turn a whole lot of crud into some big savings for the city one day.

Most residents have probably never been to the Wastewater Treatment Plant off Cactus Road, since it’s not exactly the top of Surprise’s tourism list.

And even those who have been there – and can brave the overwhelming smell – might never noticed the latest contraption Terry Lowe, the Deputy City Manager and Water Resources Director, hopes will save the city as much as ¾ off its annual bill to haul off extra waste that can’t be recycled.

Right now, the Biosolids Dryer, as it’s being called, is still in the proof of concept phase. The city has set aside half a million dollars to help develop the project further this year, but the relatively small-scale production could take a few years to end up paying for itself.

“There are many approaches, but our approach is, we’re in Arizona, let’s harness the sun to utilize whatever heat we can draw from that to then dry that cake,” Mr. Lowe said. “It’s essentially a free energy source to reduce weight and reduce cost. That’s our plan.”

GRAND IDEA

Most people understand the basics of wastewater plants. Anytime somebody flushes the toilet, takes a shower, cleans dishes in their sinks, or basically does anything that goes down a drain, it all ends up at one of Surprise’s treatment plants.

After arriving at the plant, the water is separated from the waste in order to make a usable product. However, about 20% of the waste that can’t be used in any form is called biosolids or cake.

“Don’t eat it,” Mr. Lowe joked.

The “cake” waste still consists of about 80 to 90% water, making it exceptionally heavy for hauling to landfills for disposal – which is exactly the costs Mr. Lowe and his crew are hoping to cut.

The city’s plan is simple: Let Mother Nature do most of the work.

“What we’re doing there is moving a lot of water,” Mr. Lowe said. “It’s heavy. So, the dryer will essentially give us the opportunity to reduce that weight. It reduces the volume, so it’ll reduce our tip fees as well as the number of tips that we send to the landfill.”

The city is currently filling up three dumpsters a day of the cake that needs to be hauled.

“It’d be great if we could get it to three dumpsters a week,” Mr. Lowe said. “That would be a tremendous savings in cost.”

HOW IT WORKS

To get to that point, it will take some ingenuity and some trial and error.

Most of the waste in Surprise goes to the larger of its two treatment plants on Cactus Road near Litchfield Road.

That facility treats about 8.2 million gallons a day on average, and that number can reach as much as 10 million gallons on special days like holidays or the Super Bowl, Mr. Lowe said.

Former Wastewater Department superintendent Warren Dancer was the first to broach the idea about saving some money on waste hauls. Those costs run the city about $400,000 to $500,000 a year for hauling and tipping on each trip.

“(Mr. Dancer) asked, ‘How can we do the same thing for less cost?” Mr. Lowe said. “How can we get it instead of 80% wet, it’s 80% dry.”

The city is trying to figure out the best way to make that happen, and they’ve been learning some valuable lessons along the way.

One of the contraptions they have devised for testing is a “hot plate” that allows the cake to dry in the sun with heated water keeping the plate warm as water in the cake evaporates.

Thanks to thermal solar panels, pressurized water can be heated up to 500 degrees. But Mr. Lowe said they’ve found keeping it at 200 to 225 degrees is the sweet spot for drying the cake.

They’ve also learned that mixing or agitating the cake also helps it dry faster, so they’re trying to come up with ideas on how to constantly agitate the mix.

There’s also testing that needs to be done for ways to automatically move the cake from the treatment plant onto the dryer.

FUTURE GAMES

All of these questions to solve still means any practical application of the dryer is still a few years away.

“We’re going to test it for at least a year to see what those comparable savings are and see if it’s efficient,” Mr. Lowe said. “If not, do we need to tweak it to make it advantageous to us or do we need to scrap it and go in a different direction?”

Mr. Lowe said the city would need to save about half to three-quarters of its current hauling charges to “make it worth our while.”

“We’re hoping it’s that efficient with the payback,” Mr. Lowe said. “But, ultimately, we’re going to be here for the long term so if that payback is a little bit longer, that’s OK as well.”

The city also hopes to capitalize on other uses for the less-saturated biosolids in the future.

“We’ve proven through our testing it has the thermal properties of a low-grade carbon,” Mr. Lowe said. “You can burn it or mix with wood chips.”

Some wastewater facilities across the country – mostly in the Midwest – are selling biosolid cake to other companies who use it for other uses. For instance, pellet companies can use the cake for wood-burning stoves.

Mr. Lowe said the Arizona market for those uses is nonexistent, but as more companies move to using recycled products for just about anything, it would put Surprise in position to make some money on the side in the future.

Phoenix is doing just that with its new 91st Avenue Wastewater Treatment Plant, 5615 S. 91st Ave., Tolleson. Last month, a group of municipal leaders cut the ribbon on the new facility, which will capture methane naturally produced by collected biosolids and turn it into usable natural gas.

It was built through a public-private partnership with international renewable energy concern Ameresco, the facility provides a boon to the community, according to Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego.

