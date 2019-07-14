Bikes vs dogs problems in Sun Cities

By Roger Ball

Independent Newsmedia

George Janapolis, Sun City West resident known to his friends as BJ, was having an enjoyable group bicycle ride June 19 with fellow members of the Sun City West Cycling Club.

The temperature was in the 90s and Mr. Janapolis was riding in the second position of the riders atop his custom carbon bike that is worth about $10,000. They were on Paintbrush Drive and Mr. Janapolis said there was a sudden movement and then he was on the ground, unconscious. Other riders in the group said a dog ran out and collided with his bicycle.

Fellow riders in his group called paramedics. In addition to being knocked unconscious, Mr. Janapolis said he suffered some cracked ribs and road rash.

“There seems to be a lot more issues with dogs colliding with bikes,” said Jim Sloan, Recreation Centers of Sun City West governing board president and avid cyclist.

Joe Berg Agreed.

“The big problem seems to be people who keep dogs on very long leashes, and can’t control them when they run out in the roadways.”

Dog aren’t the only dangers local cyclists face. Automobiles veering outside their lanes and drivers who make rolling stops are also hazards.

There is much more to this story in the July 17 edition of the Sun City Independent.