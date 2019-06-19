Best Things To Do In Surprise This Week

Here are the best 7 things to do over the next 7 days
VETERANS CIRCLE GROUNDBREAKING
- What: Groundbreaking for a new veterans circle in honor of late Surprise resident Brian Mancini.
- When: 9 a.m.
- Where: Northwest Regional Library, 16089 N. Bullard Ave.
- Cost: Free
WHAM POETRY SLAM
- What: Show off your talent in front of an art-loving crowd.
- When: 6-8 p.m. Saturday, June 21
- Where: WHAM Art Gallery, 16560 N. Dysart Road
- Cost: Free
PREP BASEBALL REPORT PRBT ARIZONA STATE GAMES
- What: Featuring more than 30 high school teams from Arizona, California, Colorado, Missouri and New Mexico.
- When: Friday, June 20 through Monday, June 23
- Where: Surprise Recreation Complex, 15960 N. Bullard Ave.
- Cost: Free
MONDAY MORNING MOVIES: “IMAX HUBBLE”
- What: Oscar-winning actor Leonardo DiCaprio narrates this 44-minute documentary about NASA astronauts repairing the Hubble Space Telescope.
- When: 10 a.m. Monday, June 17
- Where: Northwest Regional Library, 16089 N. Bullard Ave.
- Cost: Free
MAGIC AND ILLUSIONS OF ERIC GILLIAM
- What: High-energy show featuring former World Teen Magic Champion.
- When: 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, June 18
- Where: Northwest Regional Library, 16089 N. Bullard Ave.
- Cost: Free
BOOKS & BREWS SUNDAY BOOK CLUB
- What: Chat about your favorite books and have a brew while doing it.
- When: 4 p.m. Sunday, June 9
- Where: State 48 Brewery, 13823 W. Bell Road
- Cost: Free
SWIMMING AT SURPRISE POOLS
- What: Daily swimming now open at Surprise’s two city pools.
- When: Noon to 5 p.m. weekdays; until 6 p.m. on weekends (Surprise Aquatic Center); Noon to 3 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays; until 4 p.m. on weekends (Hollyhock)
- Where: Surprise Aquatic Center, 15831 N. Bullard Ave.; and Hollyhock Pool, 15808 N. Hollyhock St.
- Cost: $2 resident adults; $1 resident child; $5 resident all ages