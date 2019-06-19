Best Things To Do In Surprise This Week Here are the best 7 things to do over the next 7 days VETERANS CIRCLE GROUNDBREAKING What: Groundbreaking for a new veterans circle in honor of late Surprise resident Brian Mancini.

Groundbreaking for a new veterans circle in honor of late Surprise resident Brian Mancini. When: 9 a.m.

9 a.m. Where: Northwest Regional Library, 16089 N. Bullard Ave.

Northwest Regional Library, 16089 N. Bullard Ave. Cost: Free WHAM POETRY SLAM What: Show off your talent in front of an art-loving crowd.

Show off your talent in front of an art-loving crowd. When: 6-8 p.m. Saturday, June 21

6-8 p.m. Saturday, June 21 Where: WHAM Art Gallery, 16560 N. Dysart Road

WHAM Art Gallery, 16560 N. Dysart Road Cost: Free PREP BASEBALL REPORT PRBT ARIZONA STATE GAMES What: Featuring more than 30 high school teams from Arizona, California, Colorado, Missouri and New Mexico.

Featuring more than 30 high school teams from Arizona, California, Colorado, Missouri and New Mexico. When: Friday, June 20 through Monday, June 23

Friday, June 20 through Monday, June 23 Where: Surprise Recreation Complex, 15960 N. Bullard Ave.

Surprise Recreation Complex, 15960 N. Bullard Ave. Cost: Free MONDAY MORNING MOVIES: “IMAX HUBBLE” What: Oscar-winning actor Leonardo DiCaprio narrates this 44-minute documentary about NASA astronauts repairing the Hubble Space Telescope.

Oscar-winning actor Leonardo DiCaprio narrates this 44-minute documentary about NASA astronauts repairing the Hubble Space Telescope. When: 10 a.m. Monday, June 17

10 a.m. Monday, June 17 Where: Northwest Regional Library, 16089 N. Bullard Ave.

Northwest Regional Library, 16089 N. Bullard Ave. Cost: Free MAGIC AND ILLUSIONS OF ERIC GILLIAM What: High-energy show featuring former World Teen Magic Champion.

High-energy show featuring former World Teen Magic Champion. When: 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, June 18

9:30 a.m. Tuesday, June 18 Where: Northwest Regional Library, 16089 N. Bullard Ave.

Northwest Regional Library, 16089 N. Bullard Ave. Cost: Free BOOKS & BREWS SUNDAY BOOK CLUB What: Chat about your favorite books and have a brew while doing it.

Chat about your favorite books and have a brew while doing it. When: 4 p.m. Sunday, June 9

4 p.m. Sunday, June 9 Where: State 48 Brewery, 13823 W. Bell Road

State 48 Brewery, 13823 W. Bell Road Cost: Free SWIMMING AT SURPRISE POOLS What: Daily swimming now open at Surprise’s two city pools.

Daily swimming now open at Surprise’s two city pools. When: Noon to 5 p.m. weekdays; until 6 p.m. on weekends (Surprise Aquatic Center); Noon to 3 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays; until 4 p.m. on weekends (Hollyhock)

to 5 p.m. weekdays; until 6 p.m. on weekends (Surprise Aquatic Center); Noon to 3 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays; until 4 p.m. on weekends (Hollyhock) Where: Surprise Aquatic Center, 15831 N. Bullard Ave.; and Hollyhock Pool, 15808 N. Hollyhock St.

Surprise Aquatic Center, 15831 N. Bullard Ave.; and Hollyhock Pool, 15808 N. Hollyhock St. Cost: $2 resident adults; $1 resident child; $5 resident all ages

Comments

You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.