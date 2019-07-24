Best Things To Do In Surprise This Week Here are the best 7 things to do over the next 7 days: ARIZONA ROOKIE LEAGUE BASEBALL What: See the recent draft picks from the Kansas City Royals and Texas Rangers before they become Major League stars.

See the recent draft picks from the Kansas City Royals and Texas Rangers before they become Major League stars. When: 6 p.m. Wednesday, July 24; Friday, July 26; Saturday, July 27; Monday, July 29; Tuesday, July 30

6 p.m. Wednesday, July 24; Friday, July 26; Saturday, July 27; Monday, July 29; Tuesday, July 30 Where: Surprise Stadium practice fields, 15930 N. Bullard Avenue.

Surprise Stadium practice fields, 15930 N. Bullard Avenue. Cost: Free COMEDIAN GERRY BROOKS What: Educator and comedian brings his summer school act to Surprise for two shows.

Educator and comedian brings his summer school act to Surprise for two shows. When: 1 and 5 p.m. Saturday, July 27.

1 and 5 p.m. Saturday, July 27. Where: Valley Vista High School Performing Arts Center, 15550 N. Parkview Pl.

Valley Vista High School Performing Arts Center, 15550 N. Parkview Pl. Cost: $20 plus fees, or $40 plus fees for Meet and Greet PERFECT GAME U15 & U17 WWBA WEST NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS What: The U15 and U17 players are up next with a week of games in Surprise.

The U15 and U17 players are up next with a week of games in Surprise. When: Through Thursday, July 25.

Through Thursday, July 25. Where: Surprise Stadium practice fields, 15930 N. Bullard Ave.

Surprise Stadium practice fields, 15930 N. Bullard Ave. Cost: $45 tournament pass; $10 daily adult; $5 daily 15-17; free 14 and under. LUNCH AND LEARN: “BLOGGING MADE SIMPLE” What: Learn about blogging improving your business.

Learn about blogging improving your business. When: Noon. Thursday, July 25.

Noon. Thursday, July 25. Where: AZ Techcelerator, 12425 W. Bell Road, Building D.

AZ Techcelerator, 12425 W. Bell Road, Building D. Cost: Free ADAPTIVE FAMILY SWIM PARTY What: Pizza, desserts, swimming and fun for individuals with disabilities.

Pizza, desserts, swimming and fun for individuals with disabilities. When: Saturday, July 27.

Saturday, July 27. Where: Hollyhock Pool, 15808 N. Hollyhock St.

Hollyhock Pool, 15808 N. Hollyhock St. Cost: $6 at door; $5 in advance DYSART UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT GOVERNING BOARD MEETING What: First official meeting for the 2019-2020 school year.

First official meeting for the 2019-2020 school year. When: 6 p.m. Wednesday, July 24

6 p.m. Wednesday, July 24 Where: DUSD District Office, 15802 N. Parkview Place.

DUSD District Office, 15802 N. Parkview Place. Cost: Free STEVE’S MUSICAL BOX CONCERT What: Dinner and a concert with local act.

Dinner and a concert with local act. When: 5:30 p.m. Saturday, July 27.

5:30 p.m. Saturday, July 27. Where: I&J Fountain Restaurant, 12221 W. Bell Road.

I&J Fountain Restaurant, 12221 W. Bell Road. Cost: Depends on what you eat.

