Best Things To Do In Surprise This Week

Here are the best 7 things to do over the next 7 days:
ARIZONA ROOKIE LEAGUE BASEBALL
- What: See the recent draft picks from the Kansas City Royals and Texas Rangers before they become Major League stars.
- When: 6 p.m. Wednesday, July 24; Friday, July 26; Saturday, July 27; Monday, July 29; Tuesday, July 30
- Where: Surprise Stadium practice fields, 15930 N. Bullard Avenue.
- Cost: Free
COMEDIAN GERRY BROOKS
- What: Educator and comedian brings his summer school act to Surprise for two shows.
- When: 1 and 5 p.m. Saturday, July 27.
- Where: Valley Vista High School Performing Arts Center, 15550 N. Parkview Pl.
- Cost: $20 plus fees, or $40 plus fees for Meet and Greet
PERFECT GAME U15 & U17 WWBA WEST NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS
- What: The U15 and U17 players are up next with a week of games in Surprise.
- When: Through Thursday, July 25.
- Where: Surprise Stadium practice fields, 15930 N. Bullard Ave.
- Cost: $45 tournament pass; $10 daily adult; $5 daily 15-17; free 14 and under.
LUNCH AND LEARN: “BLOGGING MADE SIMPLE”
- What: Learn about blogging improving your business.
- When: Noon. Thursday, July 25.
- Where: AZ Techcelerator, 12425 W. Bell Road, Building D.
- Cost: Free
ADAPTIVE FAMILY SWIM PARTY
- What: Pizza, desserts, swimming and fun for individuals with disabilities.
- When: Saturday, July 27.
- Where: Hollyhock Pool, 15808 N. Hollyhock St.
- Cost: $6 at door; $5 in advance
DYSART UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT GOVERNING BOARD MEETING
- What: First official meeting for the 2019-2020 school year.
- When: 6 p.m. Wednesday, July 24
- Where: DUSD District Office, 15802 N. Parkview Place.
- Cost: Free
STEVE’S MUSICAL BOX CONCERT
- What: Dinner and a concert with local act.
- When: 5:30 p.m. Saturday, July 27.
- Where: I&J Fountain Restaurant, 12221 W. Bell Road.
- Cost: Depends on what you eat.