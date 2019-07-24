Best Things To Do In Surprise This Week

[Jason Stone/Independent Newsmedia]
News

Here are the best 7 things to do over the next 7 days:

ARIZONA ROOKIE LEAGUE BASEBALL

  • What: See the recent draft picks from the Kansas City Royals and Texas Rangers before they become Major League stars.
  • When: 6 p.m. Wednesday, July 24; Friday, July 26; Saturday, July 27; Monday, July 29; Tuesday, July 30
  • Where: Surprise Stadium practice fields, 15930 N. Bullard Avenue.
  • Cost: Free

COMEDIAN GERRY BROOKS

  • What: Educator and comedian brings his summer school act to Surprise for two shows.
  • When: 1 and 5 p.m. Saturday, July 27.
  • Where: Valley Vista High School Performing Arts Center, 15550 N. Parkview Pl.
  • Cost: $20 plus fees, or $40 plus fees for Meet and Greet

PERFECT GAME U15 & U17 WWBA WEST NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS

  • What: The U15 and U17 players are up next with a week of games in Surprise.
  • When: Through Thursday, July 25.
  • Where: Surprise Stadium practice fields, 15930 N. Bullard Ave.
  • Cost: $45 tournament pass; $10 daily adult; $5 daily 15-17; free 14 and under.

LUNCH AND LEARN: “BLOGGING MADE SIMPLE”

  • What: Learn about blogging improving your business.
  • When: Noon. Thursday, July 25.
  • Where: AZ Techcelerator, 12425 W. Bell Road, Building D.
  • Cost: Free

ADAPTIVE FAMILY SWIM PARTY

  • What: Pizza, desserts, swimming and fun for individuals with disabilities.
  • When: Saturday, July 27.
  • Where: Hollyhock Pool, 15808 N. Hollyhock St.
  • Cost: $6 at door; $5 in advance

DYSART UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT GOVERNING BOARD MEETING

  • What: First official meeting for the 2019-2020 school year.
  • When: 6 p.m. Wednesday, July 24
  • Where: DUSD District Office, 15802 N. Parkview Place.
  • Cost: Free

STEVE’S MUSICAL BOX CONCERT

  • What: Dinner and a concert with local act.
  • When: 5:30 p.m. Saturday, July 27.
  • Where: I&J Fountain Restaurant, 12221 W. Bell Road.
  • Cost: Depends on what you eat.



