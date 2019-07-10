Best Things To Do In Surprise This Week Here are the best 7 things to do over the next 7 days: PERFECT GAME U14 & U16 WWBA WEST NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS What: College recuriters and professional scouts from across the country will be at this eleite youth tournament.

College recuriters and professional scouts from across the country will be at this eleite youth tournament. When: Friday, July 12 through Thursday, July 18.

Friday, July 12 through Thursday, July 18. Where: Surprise Stadium, 15850 N. Bullard Ave.

Surprise Stadium, 15850 N. Bullard Ave. Cost: Free ARIZONA ROOKIE LEAGUE BASEBALL What: See the recent draft picks from the Kansas City Royals and Texas Rangers before they become Major League stars.

See the recent draft picks from the Kansas City Royals and Texas Rangers before they become Major League stars. When: 6 p.m. Wednesday, July 10; Thursday, July 11; Saturday, July 13; Sunday, July 14; and Tuesday, July 16.

6 p.m. Wednesday, July 10; Thursday, July 11; Saturday, July 13; Sunday, July 14; and Tuesday, July 16. Where: Surprise Stadium practice fields, 15930 N. Bullard Avenue.

Surprise Stadium practice fields, 15930 N. Bullard Avenue. Cost: Free “GOD’S FAVORITE” What: Stage Left Productions presents multiple shows over the weekend.

Stage Left Productions presents multiple shows over the weekend. When: 7 p.m. Friday, July 12; 2 p.m. Saturday, July 13 and Sunday, July 14

7 p.m. Friday, July 12; 2 p.m. Saturday, July 13 and Sunday, July 14 Where: 11340 W. Bell Road, #105A

11340 W. Bell Road, #105A Cost: $25 CHEST COMPRESSION ONLY CPR CLASSES What: The Surprise Fire-Medical Department is offering free Continuous Chest Compression Only-CPR (CCC-CPR) classes this summer. Call Fire Admin to schedule at 623-222-5000.

The Surprise Fire-Medical Department is offering free Continuous Chest Compression Only-CPR (CCC-CPR) classes this summer. Call Fire Admin to schedule at 623-222-5000. When: A morning and afternoon class will be held daily from 9 to 11 a.m. and 2 to 4 p.m. starting July 16.

A morning and afternoon class will be held daily from 9 to 11 a.m. and 2 to 4 p.m. starting July 16. Where: Public Safety Building Auditorium, 14250 W. Statler Plaza, #101

Public Safety Building Auditorium, 14250 W. Statler Plaza, #101 Cost: Free UNDERSTANDING ANGEL INVESTORS AND WHAT MAKES THEM TICK What: Learn what motivates angel investors and how they can help startups get funded.

Learn what motivates angel investors and how they can help startups get funded. When: 10 a.m. Tuesday, July 16

10 a.m. Tuesday, July 16 Where: AZTechCelerator, 12425 W. Bell Road

AZTechCelerator, 12425 W. Bell Road Cost: Free REC NIGHT — RED, WHITE AND BLUE What: Dance to hot music and a laser light show at this event geared for teens in sixth, seventh and eighth grades.

Dance to hot music and a laser light show at this event geared for teens in sixth, seventh and eighth grades. When: 7 p.m. Friday, July 12

7 p.m. Friday, July 12 Where: Surprise Aquatic Center, 15831 N. Bullard Ave.

Surprise Aquatic Center, 15831 N. Bullard Ave. Cost: $5 CITIZEN OUTREACH — STONEFIELD AT GREER RANCH What: Citizen input on possible zone change of approximately 19.4 acres of land located west of the northwestern corner of Reems Road and Peoria Avenue from commerical to medium residential.

Citizen input on possible zone change of approximately 19.4 acres of land located west of the northwestern corner of Reems Road and Peoria Avenue from commerical to medium residential. When: 6 p.m. Tuesday, July 16

6 p.m. Tuesday, July 16 Where: Sonoran Ranch Elementary School, 11405 N. Greer Ranch Parkway

Sonoran Ranch Elementary School, 11405 N. Greer Ranch Parkway Cost: Free

