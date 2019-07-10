Best Things To Do In Surprise This Week

Here are the best 7 things to do over the next 7 days:
PERFECT GAME U14 & U16 WWBA WEST NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS
- What: College recuriters and professional scouts from across the country will be at this eleite youth tournament.
- When: Friday, July 12 through Thursday, July 18.
- Where: Surprise Stadium, 15850 N. Bullard Ave.
- Cost: Free
ARIZONA ROOKIE LEAGUE BASEBALL
- What: See the recent draft picks from the Kansas City Royals and Texas Rangers before they become Major League stars.
- When: 6 p.m. Wednesday, July 10; Thursday, July 11; Saturday, July 13; Sunday, July 14; and Tuesday, July 16.
- Where: Surprise Stadium practice fields, 15930 N. Bullard Avenue.
- Cost: Free
“GOD’S FAVORITE”
- What: Stage Left Productions presents multiple shows over the weekend.
- When: 7 p.m. Friday, July 12; 2 p.m. Saturday, July 13 and Sunday, July 14
- Where: 11340 W. Bell Road, #105A
- Cost: $25
CHEST COMPRESSION ONLY CPR CLASSES
- What: The Surprise Fire-Medical Department is offering free Continuous Chest Compression Only-CPR (CCC-CPR) classes this summer. Call Fire Admin to schedule at 623-222-5000.
- When: A morning and afternoon class will be held daily from 9 to 11 a.m. and 2 to 4 p.m. starting July 16.
- Where: Public Safety Building Auditorium, 14250 W. Statler Plaza, #101
- Cost: Free
UNDERSTANDING ANGEL INVESTORS AND WHAT MAKES THEM TICK
- What: Learn what motivates angel investors and how they can help startups get funded.
- When: 10 a.m. Tuesday, July 16
- Where: AZTechCelerator, 12425 W. Bell Road
- Cost: Free
REC NIGHT — RED, WHITE AND BLUE
- What: Dance to hot music and a laser light show at this event geared for teens in sixth, seventh and eighth grades.
- When: 7 p.m. Friday, July 12
- Where: Surprise Aquatic Center, 15831 N. Bullard Ave.
- Cost: $5
CITIZEN OUTREACH — STONEFIELD AT GREER RANCH
- What: Citizen input on possible zone change of approximately 19.4 acres of land located west of the northwestern corner of Reems Road and Peoria Avenue from commerical to medium residential.
- When: 6 p.m. Tuesday, July 16
- Where: Sonoran Ranch Elementary School, 11405 N. Greer Ranch Parkway
- Cost: Free