Best Things To Do In Surprise This Week Here are the best 7 things to do over the next 7 days: SURPRISE 4TH OF JULY CELEBRATION What: Annual Independence Day celebration with fireworks scheduled for 8:40 p.m.

Mark Coronado Park, 15850 N. Bullard Ave. Cost: Free 4th of JULY POOL PARTY What: Celebrate the Fourth in style from the comfort of the Surprise Aquatic Center.

Surprise Aquatic Center, 15831 N. Bullard Ave. Cost: $6 for residents USA BASEBALL U16 WEST NATIONAL TEAM CHAMPIONSHIPS What: More than 400 teams from across the country are showcasing their talents over nine days.

15850 N. Bullard Ave. Cost: Free CITY COUNCIL DISTRICT 3 COMMUNITY MEETING What: Councilman Patrick Duffy hosts his monthly meeting for constituents.

Jim’s Burger and Eggs, 17019 W. Greenway Road. Cost: Free ARIZONA ROOKIE LEAGUE BASEBALL What: See the recent draft picks from the Kansas City Royals and Texas Rangers before they become Major League stars.

Surprise Stadium practice fields, 15930 N. Bullard Avenue. Cost: Free JOHN LEO GROUP CONCERT What: Local blues rockers Jon Leo Group perform a holiday show in Surprise.

Arizona Traditions, 17221 N. Citrus Road Cost: Free COPPER SUNRISE CONCERT What: West Valley duo makes a Surprise stop.

Irish Wolfhound Restaurant and Pub, 16811 N. Litchfield Road, #104. Cost: Free

