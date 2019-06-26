Best Things To Do In Surprise This Week

Here are the best 7 things to do over the next 7 days
SURPRISE 4TH OF JULY CELEBRATION
- What: Annual Independence Day celebration with fireworks scheduled for 8:40 p.m.
- When: 6-9 p.m. Thursday, July 4
- Where: Mark Coronado Park, 15850 N. Bullard Ave.
- Cost: Free
4th OF JULY POOL PARTY
- What: Celebrate the Fourth in style from the comfort of the Surprise Aquatic Center.
- When: 6-8:30 p.m. Thursday, July 4
- Where: Surprise Aquatic Center, 15831 N. Bullard Ave.
- Cost: $6 for residents
USA BASEBALL U16 WEST NATIONAL TEAM CHAMPIONSHIPS
- What: More than 400 teams from across the country are showcasing their talents over nine days.
- When: Wednesday, July 3 through Monday, July 8
- Where: 15850 N. Bullard Ave.
- Cost: Free
CITY COUNCIL DISTRICT 3 COMMUNITY MEETING
- What: Councilmember Patrick Duffy hosts his monthly meeting for constituents.
- When: 8 a.m. Saturday, July 6
- Where: Jim’s Burger and Eggs, 17019 W. Greenway Road.
- Cost: Free
ARIZONA ROOKIE LEAGUE BASEBALL
- What: See the recent draft picks from the Kansas City Royals and Texas Rangers before they become Major League stars.
- When: 6 p.m. Wednesday, July 3; Friday, July 5; and Monday, July 8.
- Where: Surprise Stadium practice fields, 15930 N. Bullard Avenue.
- Cost: Free
JOHN LEO GROUP CONCERT
- What: Local blues rockers Jon Leo Group perform a holiday show in Surprise.
- When: 6 p.m. Thursday, July 4
- Where: Arizona Traditions, 17221 N. Citrus Road
- Cost: Free
COPPER SUNRISE CONCERT
- What: West Valley duo makes a Surprise stop.
- When: 3 p.m. Sunday, July 7
- Where: Irish Wolfhound Restaurant and Pub, 16811 N. Litchfield Road, #104.
- Cost: Free