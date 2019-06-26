Best Things To Do In Surprise This Week

Mark Coronado Park [Jason Stone/Independent Newsmedia]
News

Here are the best 7 things to do over the next 7 days

SURPRISE 4TH OF JULY CELEBRATION

  • What: Annual Independence Day celebration with fireworks scheduled for 8:40 p.m.
  • When: 6-9 p.m. Thursday, July 4
  • Where: Mark Coronado Park, 15850 N. Bullard Ave.
  • Cost: Free

4th OF JULY POOL PARTY

  • What: Celebrate the Fourth in style from the comfort of the Surprise Aquatic Center.
  • When: 6-8:30 p.m. Thursday, July 4
  • Where: Surprise Aquatic Center, 15831 N. Bullard Ave.
  • Cost: $6 for residents

USA BASEBALL U16 WEST NATIONAL TEAM CHAMPIONSHIPS

  • What: More than 400 teams from across the country are showcasing their talents over nine days.
  • When: Wednesday, July 3 through Monday, July 8
  • Where: 15850 N. Bullard Ave.
  • Cost: Free

CITY COUNCIL DISTRICT 3 COMMUNITY MEETING

  • What: Councilmember Patrick Duffy hosts his monthly meeting for constituents.
  • When: 8 a.m. Saturday, July 6
  • Where: Jim’s Burger and Eggs, 17019 W. Greenway Road.
  • Cost: Free

ARIZONA ROOKIE LEAGUE BASEBALL

  • What: See the recent draft picks from the Kansas City Royals and Texas Rangers before they become Major League stars.
  • When: 6 p.m. Wednesday, July 3; Friday, July 5; and Monday, July 8.
  • Where: Surprise Stadium practice fields, 15930 N. Bullard Avenue.
  • Cost: Free

JOHN LEO GROUP CONCERT

  • What: Local blues rockers Jon Leo Group perform a holiday show in Surprise.
  • When: 6 p.m. Thursday, July 4
  • Where: Arizona Traditions, 17221 N. Citrus Road
  • Cost: Free

COPPER SUNRISE CONCERT

  • What: West Valley duo makes a Surprise stop.
  • When: 3 p.m. Sunday, July 7
  • Where: Irish Wolfhound Restaurant and Pub, 16811 N. Litchfield Road, #104.
  • Cost: Free



