Beardsley renovations scheduled

By Roger Ball

Independent Newsmedia

The Recreation Centers of Sun City West maintenance staff has scheduled several renovations at Beardsley Recreation Center, 12755 W. Beardsley Rd.

The plan is to close the indoor pool and spa beginning Monday, Jul. 8, to replace pool and spa liners. The closure is expected to last until Tuesday, Oct. 1.

The entire facility is scheduled to be closed beginning Monday, Aug. 19, with a scheduled reopening of Tuesday, Oct. 1.

During that closure the staff will be performing deep cleaning throughout the facility, tile will be replaced in the hallway and pool and spa decks will be ground and sealed.

