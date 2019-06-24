Beardsley renovations scheduled

News

By Roger Ball
Independent Newsmedia

The Recreation Centers of Sun City West maintenance staff has scheduled several renovations at Beardsley Recreation Center,  12755 W. Beardsley Rd.

The plan is to close the indoor pool and spa beginning Monday, Jul. 8, to replace pool and spa liners. The closure is expected to last until Tuesday, Oct. 1.

The entire facility is scheduled to be closed beginning Monday, Aug. 19, with a scheduled reopening of Tuesday, Oct. 1.

First work will be on the Beardsley pool and spa

During that closure the staff will be performing deep cleaning throughout the facility, tile will be replaced in the hallway and pool and spa decks will be ground and sealed.

Reporter Roger Ball can be contacted at rball@newszap.com or 623-876-2523.



You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.