Arizona has the 9th most vacation homes in the nation

Those planning their next vacation in Arizona may want to consider a few options deemed some of the best in the state.

A new study from IPX1031 revealed Arizona is the 9th most-popular vacation home hot spot in the U.S. With roughly one in 14 houses (7.2%) registered as vacation properties, the Grand Canyon State also has the 9th highest percentage of vacation homes in the country.

“Every person has a different ideal vacation spot; some want a sunny beach-side property, others want a bustling metropolitan community,” said Tricia Harte, outreach manager at Digital Third Coast. “But this study revealed many are just looking for a lower-pace lifestyle and a little slice of the outdoors.

“The top vacation home spots in the country fall, primarily, in less populated states like Maine, New Hampshire, Vermont, Montana, Alaska and Arizona. While each state offers different geography and topography, they offer a similar exposure to the outdoors, small-town communities, wildlife, hiking, and other activities.”

IPX1031 analyzed U.S. Census Bureau data for more than 29,000 communities and determined how many of those homes are used for seasonal getaways. The group also broke down the top three cities with the most vacation homes in each state.

According to the Census Bureau, vacation homes are defined as housing units that are “vacant for seasonal, recreational, or occasional use.”

For Arizona, Martinez Lake (94% vacation homes) in Yuma County; Hunter Creek (93% vacation homes) east of Payson; and Greer (88% vacation homes) in far east Arizona are have the highest percentages of vacation homes in the state.

“The top three vacation home destinations are all relatively small communities, with fewer than 700 total housing units in each,” Ms. Harte said. “While they’re in different parts of the state they each offer amenities or geographic features that are highly desirable in vacation homes.”

When you think of a popular vacation home hot spot, images of sandy beaches in Florida might come to mind, IPX1031 says. But while Florida ranks high in terms of its number of vacation homes, Maine is No. 1 in the country. According to the study, 19% of all homes in the Pine Tree State are vacation homes. Vermont and New Hampshire round out the top 3 states with 17% and 12%, respectively. Florida comes in at No. 6 with 10% of its homes categorized as vacation homes, according to the Census Bureau.

In addition, while the top three destinations in California all have less than 300 vacation homes, each home is classified as a vacation home. Atlantic City, New Jersey; Boudurant, Wyoming; Yellow Pine, Idaho; and McCarthy, Alaska are the only other locations where every home is classified as a vacation home.

Destination Arizona

Martinez Lake is north of Yuma along the Colorado River that borders with California. It was founded as a fishing community, but it remains a vibrant vacation spot, with 589 of its 629 total housing units designated as vacation homes.

“It’s location surrounded by in-land water and beautiful landscapes is likely why it’s a popular vacation home destination,” Ms. Harte said.

Trying to get there from the Valley? Take Interstate 10 west to State Route 95 and head south. Then you’ll turn west on First Aid Road after passing General Motors Desert Proving Ground – Yuma. That road will eventually bring you to Martinez Lake.

Sticking closer to the Valley, Hunter Creek offers vacation-home seekers a mixture of weather and geography — from deeply-forested woods to babbling creeks. Hunter Creek also provides a piece of wooded wilderness for someone wanting a home that is a bit more isolated. Nearly all (122 of 131) of its housing units are designated as vacation homes.

Hunter Creek can be reached by heading north on State Route 87 in Mesa, then taking State Route 260 east to Hunter Creek Drive.

Greer, Arizona, with 221 of its 252 housing units designated as vacation homes, is an unincorporated community with vastly green scenery at high elevation.

“Like Martinez Lake and Hunter Creek, it is not densely populated,” Ms. Harte said. “This small mountain community is popular with campers and those wanting to be able to hike, fish and view wildlife.”

From Phoenix, take US 60 east to State Route 260 before Show Low. Head south on the 260 to SR 373, and then head south to Greer.

For those looking to buy a vacation home, Money.com has the following seven tips:

Choose the location carefully

Rent before purchasing

Buy under your budget

Be realistic about length of personal use

Understand tax implications

Make a conservative estimate of rental income

Don’t get caught up in the moment

Isolation seems to be a factor among some of the top vacation home destinations, miles and miles away from metro areas with a plethora of retail stores, restaurants and entertainment venues to digest.

“When destinations are a little more removed or isolated, it is often harder to find temporary lodgings like hotels and motels,” Ms. Harte said. “Many people seeking to invest in a vacation property may truly be looking to ‘get away from it all.’ These smaller communities with high densities of vacation properties may be seasonal because of the weather or other environmental factors and thus appealing only to seasonal and recreational living.”

