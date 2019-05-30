By Chris Caraveo

With authorities still searching for a missing jet skier and a man drowning over Memorial Day weekend at Lake Pleasant, safety in and around water continues to be a stressing point for agencies in Maricopa County and Arizona.

“It’s very unfortunate incidents like this occur and is something we wish for no one to ever have to experience,” David Jordan, park supervisor at Lake Pleasant Regional Park, told the Daily News-Sun. “All we can do is try to prepare ourselves to the best of our abilities and do as much as we can to ensure a safe recreation experience.”

The Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office responded to two incidents at Lake Pleasant over the holiday weekend. On Sunday, authorities learned a jet skier had fallen off his watercraft, struggled to stay afloat, went underwater, and never resurfaced. Searches for the man in his 40s continued into Tuesday and Wednesday with negative results.

Authorities are treating the search as a body recovery situation, meaning it’s more than likely the jet skier is dead somewhere in the lake. Authorities have been dealing with several obstacles to include extreme water depths and have been using resources available like a remotely-operated underwater vehicle.

On Monday, Ovidio Ramirez Gomez, 20, died in a drowning incident after he had trouble swimming from one part of the lake to another. Witnesses tried to swim to his aid, but MCSO said they themselves had trouble swimming. Mr. Gomez was found in an area of the water that was 7.5 feet deep.

MCSO has not indicated whether the jet skier or swimmer was wearing a life jacket or knew how to swim.

Mr. Jordan said reminding people that life-jackets and basic swimming techniques are needed before going into unknown waters is extremely important.

“Life jackets can greatly improve your chances to survive a boating or swimming accident,” Mr. Jordan said. “Even the most experienced boater or swimmer can have a bad day, have an unexpected medical emergency, or be put in a situation they may not be ready for. A life jacket will help to provide you the best opportunity for a safe and pleasant day at the lake.”

According to the 2016 Recreational Boating Statistics report, published by the U.S. Coast Guard, among the 486 drowning deaths in 2016 where life jacket use or non-use was known, 83% of the individuals were reported as not wearing a life jacket.

In addition, the average life jacket wear rate for all boats and boaters combined for 2017 was 24.8%, the highest rate observed since the beginning of the study in 1999.

However, when it came to the exclusion of personal watercrafts, only 12% of adult boaters wore life jackets in 2017. That was still the best rate in the last 19 years. For youth boaters 17 and under, 72% of them wore life jackets.

The Coast Guard reports that hazardous weather, water, and waves were among the top ten known contributing factors of boating accidents in 2016. And several environmental factors may place boaters at a heightened risk for drowning.

In the event that a boater falls overboard, cold water and air temperatures can place severe strain on the body, leading to possible hyperventilation, swim fatigue, loss of function, or hypothermia.

Environmental conditions such as restricted visibility and poor weather increase the difficulty of navigating and operating boats, which may lead to capsizing, falling overboard, and difficulty searching for and rescuing boaters who have entered the water.

Strong winds that create large waves and harsh or quick-changing weather patterns can also increase the possibility of entering the water unexpectedly. Even a moderate current can exert a force of several tons against a boat and cause its operator to lose control and capsize.

Then there are people who are already in the water swimming or wading.

The Arizona Game & Fish Department has been conducting life jacket exchange events the first half of 2019, as well as a very successful 2018 of providing updated equipment to water recreationists. Children 12 and under are required to wear life jackets at all times in the water.

Multiple Valley cities offer swimming lessons, and people looking to head out to big bodies of water without basic training are doing so at their own risk, and at the risk and cost of agencies attempting to help them in the aftermath of a drowning or other accident.

People are also encouraged to take part in boating safety courses before heading out for a day of boating. The courses help people better understand the expectations as a vessel operator, to be better prepared and knowledgeable about potential emergency situations, and how to respond in a crisis situation.

“Anytime someone steps foot in the water, respect should be given for the recreation activity they are about to incur — whether it be swimming, boating, scuba diving, or other recreation activities,” Mr. Jordan said. “The more people, the greater the chance for something unfortunate to occur.

Lake Pleasant Regional Park is the only lake within the Maricopa County Parks and Recreation Department park system. The department works in tandem with the Arizona Game & Fish Department, installing life jacket loaner stations at the 10 Lane and Castle Creek Boat Ramps to help spread the word about water and boating safety. They also provide life jackets for people who may have forgotten to bring one.

MCSO, the Maricopa County Parks and Recreation Department, and the AZGFD regularly patrol the waters to help educate recreation users on proper “dos and don’ts.”

Mr. Jordan added that during this time of year, vessel inspections are performed most weekends by the Phoenix Sail and Power Squadron, the U.S Coast Guard Auxiliary, Game and Fish, and others.

Advice before heading out to the lakes include: Develop a pre-departure checklist for the activity you are about to embark on; be aware of your surroundings; know the rules of the land and water; always swim or boat with a knowledgeable buddy; watch your children around water at all times; take part in local programs such as swimming lessons, boating safety courses and other recreation programs; know your emergency protocols for various incidents that may occur; learn basic first aid and CPR; and develop a float plan. Don’t drink alcohol while swimming or boating; and always wear a life jacket around water.

Also, know what the weather is supposed to be like before heading out, and expect the unexpected. If a storm arrives while you are out on a boat, find a quiet cove and ride out the storm, instead of trying to tie up to a dock or trailer your boat.

“For anyone coming out to the lake, it is very important to become knowledgeable about the recreation activity they are about to participate in and practice to become more proficient in controlled environments before heading out to a large body of water,” Mr. Jordan said. “It’s hard to learn something you don’t know. One of the best ways to learn is thru the assistance of others well-versed in the recreation activity and take lessons from an expert.”

If you come across an emergency, do what you can to assist without putting your life in danger.

Before heading out to the waters, create or maintain contacts for the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office at 602-876-1011 or Lake Pleasant Regional Park staff at 602-506-2930. Call those numbers if you see something happening at the lake that you feel is unsafe or a potential danger.

As always, call 911 for life and death emergencies.

“During holiday weekends, folks may have a tendency to let their guard down,” Mr. Jordan said. “We want you to have fun and enjoy the day, but please do so responsibly and be aware of the potential dangers.”

