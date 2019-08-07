AMC hopes to get butts back in the seats at Surprise theater

By Jason Stone, INDEPENDENT NEWSMEDIA

Jared Hobson is a fan of the new leather, reclining seats at the AMC Surprise Pointe 14 theaters, 13649 N. Litchfield Road – but maybe too much.

On a recent trip there to take a group of kids in his extended family to see “The Lion King”, Mr. Hobson got just a little too comfortable.

“I work up early this morning. I had to work, so, I took a little nap,” he said with a laugh. “But these guys liked it.”

Calling the new seats “quite comfy,” it’s exactly the kind of reaction AMC officials were going for when they swapped out the old semi-rocking stadium seats for ones that are wider, have larger arm rests and even come with heaters.

“I loved it,” Mr. Hobson said. “It was actually nice.”

Ryan Noonan, the director of corporate communications for AMC, said the movie chain is trying to win back moviegoers by not only giving them another entertainment option in a crowded market, but one where they still feel like they have the comforts of home.

As technology advances made the home movie-watching experience better, AMC began making immediate changes to help bring them back.

“This has revolutionized how people are going to the movies,” Mr. Noonan said about the new seats. “The popularity has been tremendous. We’ve now rolled these renovations out to hundreds of our theaters. We’re excited to get people out of their house and have a great night out.”

AMC is the world’s largest theater chains with about 630 locations across the U.S. alone.

The company is hoping theaters like Surprise, which often are at half-capacity or less for many showings throughout the week, will see a spike in attendance.

The new seating has reduced the capacity by about half, Mr. Noonan said.

For the typical theater that used to hold more than 160 seats, the new one has room for 83 people, for instance. Mr. Noonan said AMC doesn’t reveal total seating capacity for each individual theater.

The only of the 14 screens to not get new seats is the iMAX theater, which features rocking seats that don’t fully recline.

Emily Muth, who took over as the theater’s general manager at the end of June while work was still ongoing, said the changes have already been positive.

“Everyone loves the seats,” Ms. Muth said. “It’s probably going to actually make us busier. People love the recliners.”

AMC first brought the seats to its Arizona theaters in 2010. It’s been slowly upgrading them over the years, with Surprise the ninth of its 11 theaters in the state to undergo the changes.

The recent seat changes complete a renovation AMC began when it bought out Carmike Cinemas, the previous owners in Surprise, in a $1.1 billion deal in March 2016.

AMC took over in Surprise that December and first installed a self-serve Coca-Cola freestyle machine with a touch-screen menu, and also spruced up its concessions stand menu.

But the biggest change came within four months when it secured a license to sell alcohol. That allowed Surprise moviegoers to sip an adult beverage at a movie theater for the first time.

Over time, AMC built a new home to serve its “MacGuffins Bar” brand in the spot where a ticket counter once stood.

Seat warmers

While most big theater chains across the country are moving to the trend for reclining seats, AMC is already moving on to the next phase.

Because the theaters are kept cold, some customers requested seat warmers on the chairs. They now come with two settings.

“We like to keep our theaters nice and cool, especially in Arizona,” Mr. Noonan said. “People come in from the extreme heat and they’re in this AC-blasted theater, which a lot of people enjoy. But after a while, maybe some people get a little chilly. The feedback we received is they wanted heated seats instead of bringing a blanket or wearing extra layers of clothes. It’s just another way to stay comfortable.”

Surprise’s seats will also soon be exclusively reserved, too, which is another big change in the movie industry.

“Reserve seating goes hand and hand with somebody ordering tickets online,” Mr. Noonan said. “Instead of showing up two hours beforehand to stand in line and get the seat they want, people can go to theater without rushing.”

Mr. Noonan said initially it will take some customers to get used to not having general admission, first-come, first-served seating. It means friends or family members who usually meet up at the theater will have to coordinate their ticket purchases if they want to sit by each other.

Ms. Muth said that’s easy because each assigned seat number is printed on the ticket, even online, and friends can just make sure to tell the other person where they’re sitting.

“You’ll just have to say, ‘Hey, I’m sitting in D5,’ Ms. Muth said. “They’ll be like, ‘I want D6.’ The seat number is on your ticket and you do need to sit in that seat.”

And customers will also have to get used to buying the tickets fast.

“Obviously, if you’re not buying your ticket ahead of time there’s chances you’re going to sit in the first row and some people don’t like that,” Ms. Muth said.

For the south half of the Surprise theater, the reclining seats are now reserved. Ms. Muth said in a few weeks, the north half will be converted to reserved seating as well.

Lindsay Persons, 28, of Surprise said she prefers having an assigned seat.

“We can show up just as the movie is starting and know that we have good seats and not sit in the front,” Ms. Persons said. “We always have gone to the Harkins [outside Surprise], but it’s nice to have assigned seats and the recliners here.”

Movie time

The history of planned movie theaters in the city is rich, despite only one actually getting built.

In 2006, when two movie theater projects were first proposed not far from each other around the City Center, Surprise residents had to travel to the Arrowhead theaters in Peoria or the Palm Valley one in Goodyear.

The 20-screen theater at Westgate in Glendale didn’t open until later in 2006, and the Harkins Park West 14 in Peoria across the Loop 101 from Westgate was still a year away from opening.

In Surprise, San Diego-based Crestone Cos., was one developer trying to build a theater along Bell Road, just north of Surprise Stadium, right across from the City Center.

Plus, City Center land owners Carefree Partners also had plans for another theater on the same land it’s now developing plans for Surprise’s future downtown area.

But the recession and the fact the City Council didn’t favor two theaters within a mile of each other killed those plans.

Also, at the same time, a 14-screen theater was also planned for Prasada when the mall plans were still alive. Harkins Theatres wanted to build on 800 acres at Loop 303 and Cactus Road that was originally slated to open in spring 2008.

And finally, in 2007, Dickinson Theaters had plans to build a movie theater at Bell and Litchfield roads, while the theaters near Bell Road and in Prasada were still in the planning stages.

Ultimately, San Diego-based UltraStar Cinemas pushed through plans that were approved on the current site in April 2007. Ground was broken two months later.

It opened it May 21, 2008, with a midnight showing of “Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull.”

About 500 people attended the premiere, including impersonators of Elvis Presley and Marilyn Monroe.

The original theater had a popcorn bar that allowed customers to pick between buttered, cheese, caramel or kettle corn.

IF YOU GO What: AMC Surprise Pointe 14

AMC Surprise Pointe 14 Where: 13649 N. Litchfield Road

13649 N. Litchfield Road Information: 623-584-3884, or amctheatres.com

