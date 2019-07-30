Agreement with Valley Metro keeps Paratransit in Surprise

By Jason Stone, INDEPENDENT NEWSMEDIA

Editor’s note: This story partially updates a story about Surprise possibly losing Paratransit service, which ran in last week’s Surprise Independent.

Surprise residents who use Valley Metro’s Paratransit service for trips to work or medical offices won’t be losing the option in October – no matter what changes Valley Metro approves.

Thanks to an Intergovernmental Agreement between Surprise and Valley Metro, which the city extended in June, service will continue in the city.

But Sun City and Sun City West still appear likely to lose the service because they are in an unincorporated part of Maricopa County without bus or light rail service.

Last week, the Surprise Independent reported the city would likely be part of a pullback of Paratransit service that Valley Metro and the county is likely to approve next month.

But Public Works Assistant Director Dave Kohlbeck said trips to work and doctors outside of the city will still be covered for Surprise residents ­— even if the changes take effect for the Sun Cities and some other unincorporated areas.

In an effort to save costs, Valley Metro is attempting to align its Paratransit service with its bus and light rail areas. The American with Disabilities Act requires the agency to provide Paratransit within three-fourths of a mile from every bus and light rail stop.

Because there is no bus line through Sun City and into Surprise, Paratransit is getting pulled back from the Sun Cities, but not Surprise because of the city’s agreement with Valley Metro.

“Through our IGA with Valley Metro, we opt to select the services we want to provide our residents,” Mr. Kohlbeck said. “The master agreement is good for seven years. Each year, we renew the services we want to provide. When we renewed in June this fiscal year, we kept the four services that we had last year.”

Beside the Regional ADA Paratransit, Surprise helps fund Express Route 571, which makes four weekday round-trips to downtown Phoenix; a Senior Shuttle, which helps provide low-cost trips to the Surprise Senior Center, 15832 N. Hollyhock St.; and RideChoice, which is basically Lyft for a discount for seniors or any aged ADA-certified residents.

According to the Surprise’s IGA with Valley Metro, the Paratransit service costs the city $301,053 to be part of the program.

Valley Metro said the program is designed to provide service “during a 30-minute scheduled pick-up window at least 95% of the time for all ADA and non-ADA customers.”

Trips cost residents $4 for everything east to Interstate 17. Anything past that is another $4.

RideChoice, which costs $3 up to eight miles and $2 each additional mile, is overall cheaper for residents to use for shorter trips. Plus, more people in more areas in and around Surprise will be eligible for the Ride Choice rides over Paratransit if the Valley Metro changes happen.

“Fares are cheaper, and using Lyft it’s a pretty fast trip response,” Mr. Kohlbeck said about RideChoice.

It costs Surprise $464,102 to help fund the RideChoice service, which got off to a rocky start this year when several residents complained to the city about slow service, cars that couldn’t take wheelchairs, return trips that never happened and other problems.

After Surprise signed up last year to join the East Valley RideChoice, the city moved over to the new Northwest Valley service, which included the Sun Cities, El Mirage and Youngtown.

After just a few Valley cities enrolled – mostly East Valley – Avondale, Goodyear and Tolleson were among those that joined this summer.

For its express line, the city pays $106,641, according to the IGA with Valley Metro.

The ADA provides Surprise with a maximum payment of $52,600 from its Public Transportation Funds to help cover some of the trips the city provides.

