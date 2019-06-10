Abrazo hospitals host cereal drive benefiting Valley food banks

The Abrazo Community Health Network is accepting donations of healthy cereal to benefit local food banks through Friday, June 14 at Abrazo hospitals across the Valley.

Abrazo’s Healthy Over Hungry cereal drive benefits the St. Mary’s Food Bank Alliance, Agua Fria Food Bank and All Faith Community Services Food Bank.

Whole-grain cereal, when part of a healthy, balanced breakfast including dairy, fruit and lean protein, is a popular food item that experts say can easily address the hunger gap during the summer months when children are not in school.

“Breakfast is an ally in the fight against chronic health problems,” stated Abrazo Arrowhead and Arizona Heart Hospital CEO Jeff Patterson. “Our goals are to help those struggling with hunger in our communities and to promote the importance of eating a healthy, balanced breakfast.”

Abrazo Arrowhead is aiming to fill an executive office with cereal donations, and Abrazo Central Campus hosted an employee cereal eating contest to kick off this year’s drive.

“Summer is a particularly difficult time because many children in need can no longer rely on their school meals,” stated Ed Staren, chief administrative officer, Abrazo Central and Scottsdale Campuses. “We recognize the importance of beginning each day with a nutritious breakfast.”

The Healthy Over Hungry Cereal Drive is supported by Abrazo Health’s parent organization Tenet Healthcare, which last year collected some five million servings of cereal and donated $380,000 through the efforts of its facilities across the U.S.

“Families in need often turn to food banks for help during summer,” stated Christina Oh, CEO at Abrazo West Campus. “Through this drive, we hope to help those in our community struggling with food insecurity.”

Donations of healthy breakfast cereals can be dropped off at:

Abrazo Arrowhead Campus, 18701 N. 67th Ave., Glendale Abrazo Arizona Heart Hospital, 1930 E. Thomas Rd., Phoenix Abrazo Central Campus, 2000 W. Bethany Home Road, Phoenix Abrazo Scottsdale Campus, 3929 E. Bell Rd., Phoenix Abrazo West Campus, 13677 W. McDowell Rd., Goodyear Other Abrazo Health facilities throughout the Valley

Editor’s Note: Information from Abrazo Community Health Network and Tenet Healthcare.