A/RC plans blood drive, raffle

By Roger Ball

Independent Newsmedia

The Automotive/Recreation Club of Sun City West scheduled three major events for the upcoming year.

Tom Jones, ARC president, said the first event is a blood drive 8 a.m. – 1 p.m., Tuesday, Sept. 17, in the club parking lot, next to the R.H. Johnson Recreation Center, 19803 R. H. Johnson Blvd. Mr. Jones said appointment reservations are preferred, but walk-ins are welcome, and the club officers hope to make the blood drive an annual event. Donors are also welcome to tour the ARC club house after donating.

Potential donors should call 800-733-2767 to schedule their times.

The next large ARC event is the Motors and Meals benefit noon – 4 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 20, at Beardsley Park, 20011 N. 128th Ave.

There is no admission charge for the event that will include a collector’s car show, beer and wine garden, food trucks, farmers’ market, local vendors, costume contest, music and local entertainment for the whole family. All proceeds support Northwest Valley Connect, an agency working to connect seniors and people with disabilities with transportation services.

Each year ARC conducts a raffle with the winner announced at their annual car show. The 2020 show will be Saturday, Feb. 8, in the parking lot of the R.H. Johnson Recreation Center. The 2020 prize is a 2019 Ford F150 pickup truck. Tickets are $100 each, and the club members limit sales to 1,000 tickets.

Last year all 1,000 tickets were sold for a 2018 Ford Mustang.