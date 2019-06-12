7 in 7: Surprise Things To Do This Week

Here are the 7 best things to do in Surprise over the next 7 days:
PREP BASEBALL REPORT PRBT ARIZONA STATE GAMES
- What: Featuring more than 30 high school teams from Arizona, California, Colorado, Missouri and New Mexico.
- When: Friday, June 13 through Monday, June 16
- Where: Surprise Recreation Complex, 15960 N. Bullard Ave.
- Cost: Free
DIVE-IN MOVIE NIGHT: “AQUAMAN”
- What: The latest of the dive-in movie series is this blockbuster hit staring Jason Momoa.
- When: 7:30 p.m. Saturday, May 15
- Where: Surprise Aquatic Center, 15831 N. Bullard Ave.
- Cost: $5 Surprise residents, $8 non-residents
“OTHER DESERT CITIES”
- What: Stage Left Proudctions presents another weekend of shows.
- When: 7 p.m. Friday, June 14 and Saturday, June 15; 2 p.m. Sunday, June 16
- Where: 11340 W. Bell Road, Suite 105A
- Cost: $25
CITY COUNCIL MEETING
- What: Final meeting for the Surprise City Council before July break.
- When: 6 p.m. Tuesday, June 18
- Where: Surprise City Hall, 16000 N. Civic Center Plaza
- Cost: Free
FATHER’S DAY EVENTS
- What: Celebrating the No. 1 man in your life.
- When: Sunday, June 16
- Where: All around Surprise.
- Cost: Depends on how much you feel like spoiling dad.
SWIMMING AT SURPRISE POOLS
- What: Daily swimming now open at Surprise’s two city pools.
- When: Noon to 5 p.m. weekdays; until 6 p.m. on weekends (Surprise Aquatic Center); Noon to 3 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays; until 4 p.m. on weekends (Hollyhock)
- Where: Surprise Aquatic Center, 15831 N. Bullard Ave.; and Hollyhock Pool, 15808 N. Hollyhock St.
- Cost: $2 resident adults; $1 resident child; $5 resident all ages
NEIL DIAMOND TRIBUTE
- What: Relive “Sweet Caroline” and other hits from this legendary singer/songerwriter.
- When: 6 p.m. Saturday, June 15
- Where: I & J Fountain Restaurant, 12221 W. Bell Road
- Cost: Free (but don’t forget to tip your server)