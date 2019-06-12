7 in 7: Surprise Things To Do This Week Here are the 7 best things to do in Surprise over the next 7 days: PREP BASEBALL REPORT PRBT ARIZONA STATE GAMES What: Featuring more than 30 high school teams from Arizona, California, Colorado, Missouri and New Mexico.

Featuring more than 30 high school teams from Arizona, California, Colorado, Missouri and New Mexico. When: Friday, June 13 through Monday, June 16

Friday, June 13 through Monday, June 16 Where: Surprise Recreation Complex, 15960 N. Bullard Ave.

Surprise Recreation Complex, 15960 N. Bullard Ave. Cost: Free DIVE-IN MOVIE NIGHT: “AQUAMAN” What: The latest of the dive-in movie series is this blockbuster hit staring Jason Momoa.

The latest of the dive-in movie series is this blockbuster hit staring Jason Momoa. When: 7:30 p.m. Saturday, May 15

7:30 p.m. Saturday, May 15 Where: Surprise Aquatic Center, 15831 N. Bullard Ave.

Surprise Aquatic Center, 15831 N. Bullard Ave. Cost: $5 Surprise residents, $8 non-residents “OTHER DESERT CITIES” What: Stage Left Proudctions presents another weekend of shows.

Stage Left Proudctions presents another weekend of shows. When: 7 p.m. Friday, June 14 and Saturday, June 15; 2 p.m. Sunday, June 16

7 p.m. Friday, June 14 and Saturday, June 15; 2 p.m. Sunday, June 16 Where: 11340 W. Bell Road, Suite 105A

11340 W. Bell Road, Suite 105A Cost: $25 CITY COUNCIL MEETING What: Final meeting for the Surprise City Council before July break.

Final meeting for the Surprise City Council before July break. When: 6 p.m. Tuesday, June 18

6 p.m. Tuesday, June 18 Where: Surprise City Hall, 16000 N. Civic Center Plaza

Surprise City Hall, 16000 N. Civic Center Plaza Cost: Free FATHER’S DAY EVENTS What: Celebrating the No. 1 man in your life.

Celebrating the No. 1 man in your life. When: Sunday, June 16

Sunday, June 16 Where: All around Surprise.

All around Surprise. Cost: Depends on how much you feel like spoiling dad. SWIMMING AT SURPRISE POOLS What: Daily swimming now open at Surprise’s two city pools.

Daily swimming now open at Surprise’s two city pools. When: Noon to 5 p.m. weekdays; until 6 p.m. on weekends (Surprise Aquatic Center); Noon to 3 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays; until 4 p.m. on weekends (Hollyhock)

Noon to 5 p.m. weekdays; until 6 p.m. on weekends (Surprise Aquatic Center); Noon to 3 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays; until 4 p.m. on weekends (Hollyhock) Where: Surprise Aquatic Center, 15831 N. Bullard Ave.; and Hollyhock Pool, 15808 N. Hollyhock St.

Surprise Aquatic Center, 15831 N. Bullard Ave.; and Hollyhock Pool, 15808 N. Hollyhock St. Cost: $2 resident adults; $1 resident child; $5 resident all ages NEIL DIAMOND TRIBUTE What: Relive “Sweet Caroline” and other hits from this legendary singer/songerwriter.

Relive “Sweet Caroline” and other hits from this legendary singer/songerwriter. When: 6 p.m. Saturday, June 15

6 p.m. Saturday, June 15 Where: I & J Fountain Restaurant, 12221 W. Bell Road

I & J Fountain Restaurant, 12221 W. Bell Road Cost: Free (but don’t forget to tip your server)

