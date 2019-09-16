Vistancia to host inaugural Jazz Fest in Peoria NOLAZ Band to set the mood with live music The Vistancia Jazz Fest takes place 3-6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5…
The Latest: Authorities identify man fatally shot by officer byAssociated Press – 16 September 2019 19:59-04:00 ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — The Latest on an officer fatally shooting a man during a fight in St. Paul, Minnesota (all …
The Latest: Arrested man is from wealthy Mexican family byAssociated Press – 16 September 2019 19:57-04:00 TIBURON, Calif. (AP) — The Latest on father arrested in San Francisco Bay Area boating death (all times local): 4:00 p.m. …
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Will Smith and Dame Helen Mirren will read a bedtime story during a one-night fundraising event to help fight global homelessness. Smith and Mirren will each tell their story from different locations during the World’s Big …
China and US clash over ‘belt and road’ in Afghan resolution by By EDITH M. LEDERER , Associated Press – 16 September 2019 20:11-04:00 UNITED NATIONS (AP) — China and Russia clashed with the U.S. and other Security Council …
Lawyer: Ex-Wisconsin nurse to plead guilty to hurting babies by – 16 September 2019 19:04-04:00 MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A defense attorney says a former Wisconsin nurse is prepared to plead guilty to hurting infants in a Madison …
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Two-time Pro Bowl cornerback Jalen Ramsey has requested a trade following a sideline argument with Jacksonville Jaguars coach Doug Marrone. The Jags are willing to entertain offers. Ramsey’s agent asked the Jags to …
Nursing home employees formally charged in patient deaths byAssociated Press – 16 September 2019 18:55-04:00 FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Prosecutors have formally charged four ex-employees of a Florida nursing home where a power …
By Philip Haldiman Independent Newsmedia Peoria’s new park and ride at Old Town will celebrate a grand opening, 9:30-10:30 a.m., Sept. 18, 8323 W. Peoria Ave. The park-and-ride will serve…
NEW YORK (AP) — Vape shops in New York are scrambling to respond to Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s plan to prohibit the sale of flavored vaping products — a ban poised to take effect Tuesday. Cuomo, a Democrat, proposed the ban on Sunday . The …