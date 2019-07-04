By Roger Ball Independent Newsmedia The golf cars used by PRIDES volunteers are being equipped with new emergency safety lights. The cars are driven and parked in regular traffic lanes…
Detroit Zoo hosting work of renowned wildlife photographer
Detroit Zoo hosting work of renowned wildlife photographer byAssociated Press – 4 July 2019 17:11-04:00 ROYAL OAK, Mich. (AP) — The Detroit Zoo is hosting an exhibition of the work of a renowned wildlife photographer. The Detroit …
Florida’s most famous cheerleader, Mr. Two Bits, dies at 97
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — The University of Florida’s most famous cheerleader has died. George Edmondson Jr., better known as Mr. Two Bits while riling up crowds at Florida home games for 60 years, died Tuesday at age 97, the school announced …
Wimbledon Glance: Rising star Gauff placed on Centre Court
Wimbledon Glance: Rising star Gauff placed on Centre Court byAssociated Press – 4 July 2019 16:59-04:00 WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — A quick look at Wimbledon: LOOKAHEAD TO FRIDAY Coco Gauff is such a big draw at Wimbledon these …
Tribe whose ancestors helped Pilgrims hosting annual powwow
Tribe whose ancestors helped Pilgrims hosting annual powwow byAssociated Press – 4 July 2019 16:55-04:00 MASHPEE, Mass. (AP) — The Native American tribe whose ancestors broke bread with the Pilgrims nearly 400 years ago is …
Stage Left in Surprise takes on Neil Simon comedy
‘God’s Favorite’ opens July 12 Stage Left Productions, at 11340 W. Bell Road, Suite 105A, sends up Neil Simon’s comedy “God’s Favorite” with a 7 p.m. show opening night…
The Latest: Police cite after blocking July 4th parade
PHOENIX (AP) — The Latest on border crisis (all times local): 1 p.m. Several dozen members of a group protesting treatment of migrants and asylum seekers have been cited after briefly interrupting a Fourth of July parade in Philadelphia. …
French Michael Jackson fans sue ‘Leaving Neverland’ accusers
French Michael Jackson fans sue ‘Leaving Neverland’ accusers byAssociated Press – 4 July 2019 15:03-04:00 PARIS (AP) — Three Michael Jackson fan clubs in France are suing two men who accused the singer of sexual abuse in the HBO …
Rendon homers, red-hot Nationals complete sweep of Marlins
WASHINGTON (AP) — Manager Dave Martinez gave Anthony Rendon the option of sitting out a late-morning start after a night game. The All-Star third baseman told Martinez he wanted to play, and he made the most of it. Rendon hit his 20th homer …
17-year-old killed in stabbing inside Peoria convenience store
A 17-year-old boy is dead after a man stabbed him inside a gas station in Peoria. A suspect is in custody. Before 2 a.m. Thursday, Peoria police responded to a…