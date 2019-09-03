2019 West Valley Preps girls volleyball preview

Compiled By Richard Smith

West Valley Preps

The high school girls volleyball season begins Tuesday at schools across the state.West Valley Preps asked local high school coaches about their teams. Here are their responses.

Cactus Cobras

Coach: Anthony Puglisi (seventh year)

2018 Record: 14-17 (4A first round)

Region: 4A West Valley

Who are your top returning players? We have a strong returning core. Sophomore Rylie Henige has been strong in camps and is being balanced well with junior Kaleigh Gibson at the right side. Both are returning varsity players with playoff experience.

Who are some newcomers that may have an impact this year? Camps and tryouts are proving to be the largest turnout in my seven years. Both middle school finalists feed into Cactus so the level of talent for the newcomers is amazing.

What is your team’s best attribute entering this season? I expect to have a very young team again this year to compliment our returners.

Which teams on this season’s schedule are you most looking forward to and will be the toughest? We have a tough schedule and no team poses a stronger risk to our season, they are all equally tough

What are the primary goals for this year’s team? This team is hungry, I’m excited to see how they respond.

Centennial Coyotes

Coach: Cari Bauer (Fourth season as head coach)

2017 Record: 20-12 (5A quarterfinals)

Region: 5A Northwest

Who are your top returning players? Senior outside hitter Ashley Lifgren (400 kills, 311 digs, 41 blocks), senior middle blocker Nyjha Marcelin (134 kills, 90 blocks), senior setter Kacey Stewart (635 assists, 152 digs) and junior outside hitter/opposite Kennedy Farley (169 kills).

Who are some of the newcomers that may have an impact this year? Returning varsity members Trinity Weidinger and Diana Lozano look to have much bigger roles than they did last year and we will also be depending on a few younger classmen to contribute right away. Freshman Raeli Smith is looking to come in and make an impact.

What is your team’s best attribute entering this season? I am already getting the feeling that the chemistry of this group is going to make a difference at crunch time…these seniors are a great, selfless group.

Which teams on this season’s schedule are you most looking forward to and will be the toughest? The schedule is tough right out of the gates … we respect both freedom and region matches on our schedule.

What are the primary goals for this year’s team? We are locked in taking one day at a time and hoping to be playing our best volleyball at the end of October.

Deer Valley Skyhawks

Coach: Jackie Wallace (14th year)

2018 Record: 26-15 (reached 4A quarterfinals)

Region: 4A West Valley

Who are your top returning players? Our region award returners include senior Savannah Davis, juniors Bailey Fuches, Carsyn Schuch and Maleah Reynolds, and sophomores Liz Rupp and Emee Fellens.

Who are some of the newcomers that may have an impact this year? Freshman Amanda Hardt coming in at 6-2 as an opposite hitter, junior Ashlynn Compo as a defensive specialist and 6-2 sophomore Lily Gentz.

What is your team’s best attribute entering this season? Experienced squad that is team-oriented, athletic and focused.

Which teams on this season’s schedule are you most looking forward to and will be the toughest? Looking forward to playing all the teams on our schedule as all matches will be competitive.

What are the primary goals for this year’s team? Stay healthy and make a deeper run into the state playoffs.

Glendale Prep Griffins

Coach: Jennifer Roberge (seventh year)

2017 Record: 24-9 (2A runners up)

Region: 2A Central

Top returning players: Junior outside hitter Nerin Valasakos (316 kills, 236 digs, 56 aces), senior setter Caitlin Kao (1,046 assists, 277 digs, 91 aces), sophomore right side Nicole Kao (140 kills, 87 digs)

Ironwood Eagles

Coach: Lisa Lopez (fifth year)

2018 Record: 13-18 (5A play-in round)

Region: 5A Northwest

Who are your top returning players? We have six seniors on the team, all but one are returning, and I anticipate each of them bringing much value and experience to the team.

Who are some of the newcomers that may have an impact this year? This year, we’re bringing height to our lineup. Even though they’re older, they have had time to master their craft and are ready for Varsity. Senior Nyakuer Aguek, 6-4 …. and junior McKenzie Omoruyi, 6-1 …are ready for the challenge.

What is your team’s best attribute entering this season? Right now, the energy is high. The team is focused and willing to put in extra effort and time in the gym and weight room.

Which teams on this season’s schedule are you most looking forward to and will be the toughest? Our region is very competitive and we’re looking forward to competing against each team.

What are the primary goals for this year’s team? We want to win and in that process, continue to work hard, hold each other accountable, and put forth our best effort.

Liberty Lions

Coach: Ashley Leparulo (first year as girls coach, also boys coach)

2018 Record: 14-12 (6A play-in round)

Region: 6A Desert Valley

Who are your top returning players? Senior right side Brooklyn Casey (169 kills, 40 blocks), junior middle hitter Maranda Schneberger (75 kills, 47 blocks), sophomore outside hitter Kaitlyn Neal (106 kills, 112 serves received)

Who are some newcomers that may have an impact this year? Kylie Ostrovsky, Grace Hensel, Adrianna Favata

What is your team’s best attribute entering this season? Willingness to battle on the court for each other and do whatever each night requires from them.

Which teams on this season’s schedule are you most looking forward to and will be the toughest? We look forward to playing all of the top competitors in the 6A division and our toughest teams will be the teams that push us to play our best ball every point.

What are the primary goals for this year’s team? Our teams goals are being able to adjust mid game when needed, integrate our game mentality into practices, and playing our strongest consistently throughout tight 5 game matches.

Millennium Tigers

Coach: Julie Vastine (sixth year)

2018 Record: 40-1 (5A state champions)

Region: 5A Desert West

Who are your top returning players? Top returners this year are junior Jordan Miller, and seniors Hannah Waters, and Kylie Waters.

Who are some of the newcomers that may have an impact this year? Calli Johnson isn’t new, but is returning from an injury that sidelined her most of the season last year. Olivia Flanagan is a transfer who will compete for time on the floor with juniors Amberly and Annabella Blowers who are also out of state transfers. Eryn Jones is our only freshman this year, and we are expecting great things from her as well.

What is your team’s best attribute entering this season? Our best attribute is that we hold each other accountable as individuals, and as a team. Everyone holds a high standard for of our level of play and demands that from each other on the court each day.

Which teams on this season’s schedule are you most looking forward to and will be the toughest? We are looking forward to our preseason games this year. We start off with Sunrise Mountain and Centennial in our first week of contests. Centennial will be a tough team, they always compete well and keep us on our toes.

What are the primary goals for this year’s team? Our goal is to keep getting better one day at a time, so that those days turn in to weeks, and those weeks into months of improving our game. We have new personnel entering our lineup and we need to focus on keeping our level of play high while embracing the strengths our new talents bring to the table.

Mountain Ridge Mountain Lions

Coach: Annie Williams (fifth year)

2017 Record: 10-19 (Lost in 6A play-in round)

Region: 6A Desert Valley

Who are your top returning players? Jordan Kress – outside hitter Senior, Alissa Ulhenhop – middle junior and Madison Girnius – middle junior. These dynamic players and big hitters that our team looks to for strong offensive play.

Who are some of the newcomers that may have an impact this year? Canyon Cockrell – sophomore defensive specialist, Olivia Rivard junior defensive specialist. The newcomers have a big job to do defensively this season. Their dedication to scrappy play could determine wins and loses this year.

What is your team’s best attribute entering this season? Our commitment to play our game, staying focused on individual and team goals for the season.

Which teams on this season’s schedule are you most looking forward to and will be the toughest? We play many tough teams in 6A , so every opponent is challenging and an opportunity for our team to grow and learn.

What are the primary goals for this year’s team? Goals are to finish each match strong, grow as players both individually and as a team and to make to to the state tournament.

Northwest Christian Crusaders

Coach: Jenna Hope (second year)

2018 Record: 36-6 (3A state champions)

Region: 3A West

Who are your top returning players? My top returning player is Junior Reagan Hope. We also have Junior Molly Kipp in the setter position. We have two senior middles, Zoe Dalessandri and Ashlyn Nevrla. McKenzie Wise is out this season due to hip surgery

Who are some newcomers that may have an impact this year? Kierstyn Barton in a 6’0 plus Freshmen who is going to make an immediate impact on the team.

What is your team’s best attribute entering this season? We have a strong supportive culture in our program. The girls want what is best for the team and take on whatever role they need to for the team to be successful.

Which teams on this season’s schedule are you most looking forward to and will be the toughest? The girls are most excited for the tournaments. They love to play the bigger school because it is a challenge.

What are the primary goals for this year’s team? The goals for this season are to repeat with a state championship as well as compete in tournaments. We also want to grow as players in the sport, not just in skill , but character.

Paradise Honors Panthers

Coach: William Clawson (first year)

2018 Record: 6-21 (Did not reach playoffs)

Region: 3A Metro West

Who are your top returning players? My top returning players: a pair of libero/defensive specialist seniors Chiara Fuller and Kodi Inman. Also a dominant middle blocker in senior Jamie Craig.

Who are some newcomers that may have an impact this year? I have freshman duo that will hit the ground running as newcomers making an impact this year. Setter-outside hotter killer combo Briella Samaniego and Makailey Albright.

What is your team’s best attribute entering this season?This teams best attribute is Panthers patiently waiting to pounce. They’ve had a rough series of events the last four years and it’s finally time to put the pieces back together and create a new dynasty.

Which teams on this season’s schedule are you most looking forward to and will be the toughest? We are looking forward to showing our true might against 4A and 5A teams in the Youngker Tourney Sept. 6-7. In conference we want to see us firing on all cylinders against teams like Horizon Honors and Bourgade Catholic.

What are the primary goals for this year’s team? Our primary goals are setting the new standard for Paradise volleyball and becoming a perennial Panther powerhouse.

Shadow Ridge Stallions

Coach: Linda Rodl (second year)

2017 Record: 20-12 (5A first round)

Region: 6A Southwest

Who are your top returning players? Shadow Ridge has six returning varsity volleyball players all of which are impact players – Abby Allen (MB), Mikayla Cook (S), Maddy Davis (MB), Anabelle Gregory(RS), Kristy Salazar (DS/L), and Charlize Ziehmer (DS/L).

Who are some of the newcomers that may have an impact this year? We are hoping to add a few key pin hitters to the team from our JV team last year: Neeley Eves, Nicole Lesan, and Dejah Prime are all in the running for a spot.

What is your team’s best attribute entering this season? One of our team’s strongest attributes I see this year is a willingness to work hard in the gym, learning what we are teaching and making the changes to have a stronger team. The group is determined to improve.

Which teams on this season’s schedule are you most looking forward to and will be the toughest? As we look forward to this season, and being “all in” one of our favorite matches is with Valley Vista while some of our most challenging matches are Sandra Day O’Connor, Queen Creek and Liberty.

What are the primary goals for this year’s team? As we head into this season, like most teams, we would like to post more W’s than L’s, win our region, make it to state while hosting a play-in game and proceed further into state than any team has before. We are up for setting a new bar for SRHS Volleyball. How far we go is up to the team.

Sunrise Mountain Mustangs

Coach: Brandi Jans (first season)

2018 Record: 23-12 (5A second round)

Region: 5A Northwest

Who are your top returning players? Adna Mehmedovic, Kimber Roberts, Shauna Rath

Who are some newcomers that may have an impact this year? Haven Wray

What is your team’s best attribute entering this season? Blocking/defense skills. We have a very strong offensive line that can put up a solid block as well as strong defensive players who have already committed to D1 Programs.

Which teams on this season’s schedule are you most looking forward to and will be the toughest? Sunnyslope, Centennial and Millennium – They all made it to the state tournament last year and will be our biggest competition.

What are the primary goals for this year’s team? Our goal has always been simply to bring home a state championship title while promoting integrity and sportsmanship. I will continue promoting this as our ultimate goal while maintaining discipline and commitment throughout the season.

Valley Vista Monsoon

Coach: David Chavez (sixth year)

2018 Record: 24-14-1 (6A play-in round)

Region: 6A Southwest

Who are your top returning players? All but one player returning. Junior outside hitter Aliyah Moore (375 kills, 127 digs, 56 blocks), sophomore outside hitter Rylee Brown (121 kills, 52 blocks), sophomore setter Kailin Katena (217 assists)

Who are some of the newcomers that may have an impact this year? Alina Nunez 5-9 outside hitter and Maren Matthews 6-0 right side/middle blocker.

What is your team’s best attribute entering this season? Young and seasoned. All but one player returning.

Which teams on this season’s schedule are you most looking forward to and will be the toughest? Liberty

What are the primary goals for this year’s team? To get better with every match.

Willow Canyon Wildcats

Coach: Matt Overfelt (third year)

2018 Record: 21-12 (5A first round)

Region: 5A Desert West

Who are your top returning players? Elana Vargas is the only returning varsity player.

Who are some of the newcomers that may have an impact this year? Senior middle blockers Elana Vargas (rehab from a torn ACL injury) is back after missing last season. We lost five starters to graduation this past spring so we expect to have several newcomers on our varsity squad. Moving up from JV to take over one of our outside hitting positions is Jordyn Kellick who should have a big impact, both offensively and defensively. We also have a very talented crop of sophomores and incoming freshmen; some of whom will contribute immediately at the varsity level.

What is your team’s best attribute entering this season? We are in a rebuilding year. In addition to losing seven varsity players to graduation, four others opted not to return to the program. However as in prior years, our team chemistry is one of our strongest attributes.

Which teams on this season’s schedule are you most looking forward to and will be the toughest? We are looking forward to matchups against previous 5A champions Millennium and Sunnyslope. Verrado and Sunrise Mountain also look very strong. We are excited to see how our young team matches up.

What are the primary goals for this year’s team? We want to capitalize on our successful 2018-19 playoff season and continually improve each time we take the court. As a young team, we strive to be proficient in the fundamentals, play solid defense, serve tough, and pass well in serve receive. If we play to our potential, we expect positive results.