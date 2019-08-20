2019 Preps football preview: Willow Canyon

WILLOW CANYON WILDCATS

OFFENSE: Spread

DEFENSE: 4-3

KEY RETURNEES: Josh Ormond,Sr., QB; Elijah Mathis Sr., WR/S;Kindric Picklesimer, Sr., OL/DL;Josiah Meek, Sr., LB; Trevor Kinnee,Sr., S; Jonathan HagEstad, Sr.,S/WR/RB.

NEWCOMERS TO WATCH: Darvon Hubbard, Sr., RB (transfer-Chaparral); Josiah Gardner, Soph.,DT.

2019 SCHEDULE

Home games in caps

Aug. 23 at Camelback

Aug. 30 DYSART

Sept. 13 at Shadow Ridge

Sept. 20 VALLEY VISTA

Sept. 27 at Ironwood

Oct. 4 INDEPENDENCE

Oct. 11 at Agua Fria

Oct. 18 at Goldwater

Oct. 25 MILLENNIUM

Nov. 1 VERRADO

Richard Smith

West Valley Preps

With so many variables,no one exactly knows where this Willow Canyon football team will end up.

But Justin Stangler —in his second year as head coach and 12th on the schools’ staff — said he can not remember a Wildcats squad starting the season with this much internal drive.

“We’re not a real clique-y team. Everybody gets along with everybody and that’s the first time I’ve seen it like that in a long time here. They’re not afraid to be vocal in correcting someone,” Stangler said. “They’re buying into the fact that player-led teams are the best teams. If you can’t be motivated to come out and play the greatest sport, and you need a 46-year-old guy to motivate you to play, then why are you doing this?”

This senior class is fairly small, at least in terms of players with varsity experience. But they are all in as leaders and mentors for a large group of underclassmen.

Leading returning tackler Josiah Meek said the level of excitement in the program is unprecedented.

“I’ve never seen, at least at Willow Canyon, people who are as ready to get after it in full pads,” Meek said.

Stangler has seen the anticipation translate to more kids are trying football for the first time or coming back after a year off.

After a lull, the school in west Surprise is growing once again, above 2,000 students. Stangler said a lot of freshmen are trying out this fall.

One relative newcomer is at the epicenter of this hope. Tailback Darvon Hubbard brought nearly 20 NCAA Division I scholarship offers with him last winter when his family moved from Scottsdale to Surprise.

Now he will be the foundation of the offensive attack.

Senior quarterback Josh Ormond took over the starting job as the 2018 season went on and figures to benefit the most.

“Honestly having Darvon as a part of our program has been one of the biggest and best things that’s happened in a while,” Ormond said. “Having him opens up the passing game. Last year, we couldn’t really run the ball like we wanted to. We’re hoping to punch the ball a little more so it opens up the passing game.”

Elijah Mathis is the one certainty at the receiver position. While Stangler said this squad is deeper at the skill position than with linemen, the other receiving roles were not certain before the Wildcats’ Aug. 14 scrimmage.

“Our skill positions are primarily juniors — our secondary and our receiving corps,” Stangler said. “We need to see how they react in game situations. We’ve got five or six guys at those positions that could start, but we’ll make that determination going into this week.”

Senior offensive lineman Kindric Picklesimer is the main man in the trenches.

Fellow seniors Jacob Bruce and Isaac Miglio have an experience edge for other roles but there is plenty of young, hefty competition.

Sophomore Joseph Hill played varsity much of last year as a freshman backup and is up to 270 pounds.

Fellow sophomore Travis Lewis recovering from injury. At 6-3, 300 pounds sophomore Santino Servant is the biggest kid on the team and will play where needed along the line, Stangler said.

Former Tolleson and Valley Vista head coach Jason Wilke is leading the young offensive linemen and spearheading the team’s strength and conditioning program.

In the offseason, three young and primarily defensive linemen emerged. Junior defensive end Bryson Plueger and sophomore defensive tackle Josiah Gardener are likely to start.

Sophomore baseball player Daniel Juarez is trying football for the first time, and at 6-3 225 pounds is turning heads.

“We put No. 9 on him for his practice jersey and people said, ‘Is that Zack Endelder?’ He’s built just like Zack and has done really well at our camp,” Stangler said.

Wilke’s former linebackers coach, Dennis Rekedal, is now the Wildcats’ defensive coordinator. He was the third person to take over the role during a tumultuous offseason, but the veteran defenders like where the team has landed.

Meek said Rekedal breaks down individual responsibilities very well.

Meek and senior safety Jonathan HagEstad — yes the E is capitalized — will have the primary duties of translating Rekedal’s teachings to a young defense.

“He and Josiah lead the defense,” Stangler said. “Everybody plays both ways, backing up or whatever. Jonathan is Darvon’s backup and then he basically backs up every receiver. And he’ll return kicks.”

Meek said junior Marquis Kelly is ready to hold down the linebacker spot next to him.

“I’ve known him since my sophomore year but I’ve never really played with him. Everyday, he’s really been impressive,” Meek said.

HagEstad will pace the secondary and figures to be the primary moving part on offense, filling in at tailback and slot receiver on several snaps each game.

Senior Trevor Kinnee recorded 34 tackles last year and has the inside track on the other safety spot.

Like wide receiver, cornerback is a position of depth but clearly defined starters may take a while to emerge.

Xereque Parham is one interesting name to remember in the secondary. He arrived at Willow Canyon from Kellis along with his father Grant, the team’s new defensive backs coach.

While the Wildcats may take a couple weeks to find their level, there is room for improvement in the region.

Millennium is the clear Desert West favorite once again, returning a large senior class after reaching the 5A quarterfinals.

Fifth-place Avondale Agua Fria has the next most players returning. Other teams in the middle, Goldwater and Verrado, have new coaches and are in the midst of a bigger overhaul than Willow Canyon.

Five opponents have new coaches so last year’s film might not mean much.

Hubbard will be a driving force on where Stangler’s team lands. So will a junior class that took its lumps the last two years.

The class of 2021 had to deal with low numbers until recently. Stangler said some juniors have come back.

“A lot of these juniors had their friends bail on them.They stuck it out and it wasn’t the ideal situation. We had play the hand we were dealt. Their numbers were low and numbers for that class have increased. But the amount of playing time they got … you can see the difference in them this year.”