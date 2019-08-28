2019 Preps football preview: Peoria

PEORIA PANTHERS

2018 RECORD: 9-2 (4A first round)

REGION: 4A West Valley

COACH: Will Babb (8th year)

OFFENSE: Pistol flexbone

DEFENSE: 4-3

TOP RETURNEES: Kyle Samford, Sr., QB; Cameron Mack, Soph., RB; Jovon Scott, Sr., WR, Trey Hendrix, Jr., OG; Gabriel Ocampo, Sr., DE; Sean Enriquez, Sr., NG; Alaa Barakat, Sr., LB, Micho Cordero, Sr., DB/RB.

NEWCOMERS TO WATCH: Jeremiah Gossett, Soph., CB; Ryan Rafidi, Sr., RB/LB (transfer-Glendale Prep)

2019 SCHEDULE

Home games in caps

Aug. 30 YOUNGKER

Sept. 6 at Buckeye

Sept. 13 MOHAVE

Sept. 20 at Thunderbird

Sept. 27 DESERT EDGE

Oct. 4 at Poston Butte

Oct. 11 at Estrella Foothills

Oct. 18 DEER VALLEY

Oct. 25 LAKE HAVASU

Nov. 1 at Cactus

Richard Smith

West Valley Preps

Every Peoria position group features a returning starter from the 9-2 team of 2018.

Yet none of those starters are getting looks from NCAA Division I schools right now like graduated offensive tackle Jacob Golden (Boise State) and running back Juwaun Price (New Mexico State). Plus, Price accounts for only a little more than half of the more than 3,000 rushing yards missing, as Malachi Potee added 1,362 yards to Price’s 1,693.

Coach Will Babb likes how his eight returning starters have guided the Panthers through the summer, and more importantly, how the new starters are picking up their cues.

“People are there to lead. Are you there to observe the leadership? Cameron Mack is a running back who got to watch Juwaun and Malachi practice hard and play hard. Inevitably who those running backs are will learn from watching Cameron,” Babb said.

Last season Peoria normally deployed three running backs in a pistol flexbone formation. Often Price and Potee manned the wings and Mack lined up alone behind the quarterback.

He finished 412 yards and six touchdowns, which becomes far more impressive with one key fact — Mack was a freshman. He and another young starter from last year, now-junior guard Trey Hendrix, are the foundation of this year’s ground game.

“Trey is, I think, one of the best linemen around. I don’t think he gets much respect because he is stretching to get to 6 foot. He can flat get after it,” Babb said.

Golden was only one of four graduating linemen around Hendrix. But after the spring and summer practices the coach is more comfortable with his new blockers.Junior Jonah Wright, at 6-7 285 pounds, moved up from JV to secure one tackle spot. Dominic Jordan moved in from North Carolina and the 6-2, 285-pound senior will play guard. Senior Adan Ramirez is considerably smaller than his linemates but is a technically sound center.

Babb said seniors Keanu Ku, Damian Loya and James Tejeda are battling for the final tackle spot.

This group may not open the enormous holes the 2018 line did regularly — at least not off the bat. But this time around quarterback Kyle Samford is likely to air it out more.

As a junior the quarterback attempted, on average, less than 10 passes a game. On the positive side he averaged 23 yards per completion. And Babb has learned Samford’s value is not tied to stats.

“The thing that makes him good is he’s very consistent in his decision making and takes care of the ball. He’s kind of taken that to the next level and the game has expanded for him,” Babb said. “He’s not talked about a whole bunch. But he keeps his nose to the grindstone. We know he’s capable of more than maybe what he showed at times last year. It’s going to be a necessity for us this year.”

Whatever formation or down and distance Samford finds himself in, he can rely on receiver Jovon Scott. The 5-7, 140-pound dynamo hauled in 26 of the Panthers’ 60 completions last year for 790 yards and seven touchdowns.

By now Babb is not surprised when Scott outfights taller, heavier defensive backs for deep throws. For a possible preview of this fall, refer to the Panthers’ lone regular season loss at Desert Edge. With Potee and Price out with injuries; Scott caught seven passes for 201 yards.

“I’m amazed by some of the things he does. He’s a little slight in build but he is as athletic as anyone in the state. He’s a playmaker and on a Friday night, everybody notices his slight build but him,” Babb said. “We don’t care what you look like. We ask can you play and are you tough?”

By now, playing bigger than your measurements has become a Peoria High trademark.

Witness senior linebacker and leading tackler Alaa Barakat, who racked up 136 total stops last season at 5-8, 170 pounds. Barakat said he is not the only one who punches above his weight.

“Gabriel Ocampo is a big leader because he’s been leading in the weight room. He’s always maxing out. Jovon Scott too — he’s a scrawny kid but he’s putting up numbers in the weight room too. People look at him as a leader,” Barakat said.

Along with Barakat and senior safety Micho Cordero, Ocampo is one of three pillars of the defense. The 205-pound defensive end tallied 67 tackles as a junior.

Peoria boasts one plugger in the middle. Senior nose guard Sean Enriquez is back and the 317-pound road block was in on 30 tackles in 2018.

Cordero is entering his third year as a starting defensive back. ha has seen the defense fill in around its four returning starters.

“We’re all starting to learn each other pretty well and to learn to work together. I think the guys understand how important it is for everyone to execute their job,” Cordero said.

Cordero’s four interceptions led the Panthers. This year he is the top candidate to pace the team in snaps, as he will have a large part in the running back rotation.

Midway through the season Cordero and Barakat will get some relief. As with defensive tackle Massimo Garcia last season, a senior transfer will plug some gaps late.

Former Glendale Prep standout Ryan Rafidi will play a significant role at linebacker and tailback the last five games. While he has spent his career playing at 2A, Babb said the newcomer made himself at home this spring.

“He’s very intelligent, very coachable and plays hard. He’s not intimidated for a moment,” Babb said. “The thing that I like is, he’s just a great kid. He’s blended right in, not only as a player but socially with this team.”

Before Rafidi is cleared some sophomores will need to shine. With Mack factored in, Babb said he may start up to six sophomores this year.

He, Barakat and Cordero had universal praise for two sophomores that have locked down starting jobs, cornerback Jeremiah Gossett and linebacker Curtis Williams.

Cordero said Gossett plays corner like a veteran.

“He’s really disciplined and I’m looking forward to seeing what he does on the varsity level this year,” Cordero said.

While the seniors remember many 2018 highlights, they are motivated by two soul-sapping losses.Peoria knows it will get another shot at Desert Edge after the Scorpions snatched a 27-22 win with a Hail Mary on the final play. The defending region champions visit Jantzen Field Sept. 27.

A lot will have to fall into place for a chance at revenge against Chandler Seton Catholic after the 13-seed Sentinels’ shocking 54-49 first round upset. Instead, Peoria’s returnees have learned not to take any game for granted.

“Don’t be satisfied. The younger guys probably feel like because we went 9-1 last year, we’re going to do it again. It’s not like that. We’ve got to put the work in to achieve that goal,” Barakat said.