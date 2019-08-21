2019 Preps football preview: Liberty

LIBERTY LIONS

2018 RECORD: 10-2 (6A quarterfinals)

REGION: 6A Desert Valley

COACH: Mark Smith (5th year)

OFFENSE: Spread

DEFENSE: Multiple

KEY RETURNEES: Jonah Guevara, Sr., QB; Frank Thompson, Sr., OL; Jace Accurso, Sr., RB/LB; Isaiah Pittman, Sr., RB/LB; Jax Stam, Soph., FS; Grant Collins, Sr., DL; Jaiden Pina, Sr., WR; Temoc Sandoval, Sr., OL.

NEWCOMER TO WATCH: Marquise Corsley, Jr., RB (transfer-Goldwater)

2019 SCHEDULE

Home games in caps

Aug. 23 at Brophy College Prep

Aug. 30 COPPER CANYON

Sept. 6 at Sunrise Mountain

Sept. 13 DESERT RIDGE

Sept. 20 at Liberty (Henderson, Nevada)

Oct. 4 MOUNTAIN RIDGE

Oct. 11 at Boulder Creek

Oct. 18 PINNACLE

Oct. 25 at O’Connor

Nov. 1 CHAPARRAL

Mark Carlisle

West Valley Preps

When Liberty lost its starting quarterback, Jonah Guevara, to injury to with two games left in the regular season, it was a seamless transition to backup Brock Mast.

With a week until the start of the 2019 season, it’s still not known which of the two will be under center for the Lions come game day, but head coach Mark Smith says he has two good options.

“One’s lost by 1 point and 3 points in his career as a starter, and the other’s never lost in his career as a starter,” Smith said.

Both of the losses were Guevara’s, though Guevara and Mast split time under center in the Lion’s final loss of the year, a 15-12 heartbreaker at the hands of Gilbert Highland in the 6A quarterfinals.

Despite the loss, it was a good showing for the school’s first year in 6A, but this year the goal isn’t to get back into the 6A playoffs. Smith says the ultimate goal is to punch a ticket to the new open division playoffs, which includes the top eight ranked teams from 6A, 5A and 4A in the state.

Liberty has set their sights high by boosting their non-conference schedule to include a trip to Liberty in Henderson, Nevada, a powerhouse in Nevada football.

Though it had a down year at 7-5 last year, the school was nationally ranked in 2017 and 2016 and starts 2019 as Nevada’s third-ranked program.

Smith said why not aim for the highest achievable goal — to be one of the top eight teams in the state and vie for the first open division title.

The Lions have yet to determine who will lead them on that charge. Smith said he and his staff will decide on a signal caller in the final week before the season.

For now, they’re leaving their options open. Guevara, now a senior, or Mast, a junior, could be the full-time quarterback or it could be a committee between the two.

“We’ve got to do what’s best for the team,” Smith said.

The quarterbacks said Guevara had been working with the first team in practice with Mast rotating in. In Thursday’s scrimmage against Chandler Basha, Guevara was the first to run the offense and then he and Mast alternated possessions.

Smith said while both quarterbacks can run, Guevara is the better runner, and Mast has been a more accurate passer. The stats show the same thing.

Last season, Guevara complete 58% of his passes for 1,557 yards and 11 touchdowns with four interceptions.

In about half as many attempts, Mast completed 75% of his throws for 779 and 10 touchdowns with 1 interception.

Guevara was more effective on the ground, totaling 466 rushing yards on 7.6 yards per carry and had nine rushing touchdowns. Mast ran for 62 yards on 3.3 yards per carry but ran it in for four scores.

Mast aired it out more during the run-heavy scrimmage Thursday, completing six of eight passes for 83 yards. Guevara completed three of five for 42 yards and had a long completion called back by penalty. Both added 18 rushing yards on two attempts and neither turned the ball over.

Whoever is under center will benefit from an experienced offensive line. Seniors Brian Dean, Temoc Sandoval, Vicente Maestas and Frank Thompson are all returning starters. Fellow senior Jared Crean also started some games.

Thompson has committed to play at Arizona State next year. Guevara and Mast both said playing behind that line boosts their confidence.

Smith emphasized the importance of a strong offensive line, noting it helps both the pass game and the run game.

“I would rather have four returners on the line than four returners at wide receiver and running back,” he said.

The backfield will be a multi-headed beast this year. Five backs got at least three carries during the scrimmage. Seniors Jace Accurso and Isaiah Pittman will likely be two of the lead ball carriers, though both start at linebacker as well.

Junior Marquise Corsley transferred in from Phoenix Goldwater but Likely won’t be eligible until Desert Valley region play.

Wide receiver is the biggest hole to fill on offense after the Lions graduated their top four pass catchers from last season. Smith said seniors Jaiden Pina, who caught 15 balls for 182 yards and two scores last year, and Gavin Guy will be heavily involved.

There should be more catches to claim from a wide range of receiving threats.

“We like to spread it around,” Mast said.

Defensive standouts will include Accurso, Pittman, senior lineman Grant Collins — who had five sacks last year — and sophomore safety Jax Stam.

Stam started every game as a freshman last year, totaling 59 tackles and three interceptions. Jaiden Pina’s twin brother Jaren, a senior defensive back, also had three picks last year.

The Liberty defense will also benefit from full seasons from senior defensive end Michael Hammond and senior linebacker Derrick Scott. The Sunrise Mountain transfers had to sit out the first five games of last season.