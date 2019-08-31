2019 Preps football preview: Ironwood

IRONWOOD EAGLES

2018 RECORD: 6-4

REGION: 5A Northwest

COACH: Chris Rizzo (First year)

OFFENSE: Spread, pro set

DEFENSE: 4-2-5

TOP RETURNEES: William Haskell, Jr., QB; Nate Guzman, Sr., WR/CB; Elijah Sanders, Jr., WR/DB; Juwan Reid, Jr., OT/DT; Cameron Little, Sr., NG/OG; Mekhi Mannino-Faison, Jr., LB/TE; Sebastian Fiery-Hardimon, Jr., CB/WR.

NEWCOMERS TO WATCH: Christian Rosa, Jr., OG; Steinar Christianson, Jr., DE/TE.

2018 SCHEDULE

Home games in caps

Aug. 30 at Independence

Sept. 6 CACTUS

Sept. 13 at Camelback

Sept. 20 GOLDWATER

Sept. 27 WILLOW CANYON

Oct. 4 at Sunrise Mountain

Oct. 11 APOLLO

Oct. 18 at Centennial

Oct. 25 at Sunnyslope

Nov. 1 KELLIS

Richard Smith

West Valley Preps

New coach Chris Rizzo’s first Ironwood football team went through the offseason trying so solve a very unusual problem – if you want to call it that – in the recent history of this program.

The Eagles may have too many guys at the skill positions and in their five-player defensive backfield. Meanwhile several spots along the offensive line and front six – as it were – entered the offseason as a question mark.

Some of these positions will resolve themselves early in the season. Others were helped by the arrival of an Ironwood basketball player and the up-sizing of one receiver/safety, junior Mekhi Mannino-Faison, into a linebacker/tight end.

“We got a kid that has played a lot of basketball for us coming out this year named Steinar Christianson. Steinar, you can tell he comes from a sports-driven family. And, honestly a lot of the core values Coach Augustine instills in his players he bring to the football team. And it’s a big deal win you bring in someone who has been around winning in other sports and in the household,” Rizzo said. “Mekhi (Bubba to everyone) is going to be playing tight end and our mike linebacker. Last year he played a little safety and after a great offseason, he’s closer to about 200 pound. He’s mastered the spot and is a very football-and is a very football knowledgeable kid. His transition has been a highlight.”

These two juniors will share snaps at tight end and are surrounded by elite receiver talent in senior Nate Guzman and juniors Elijah Sanders and Sebastian Fiery-Hardimon.

Sanders led the team with 25 catches fot 427 yards last year, and Gamez thinks he’s only scratching the surface of his potential.

“The amount of improvement Elijah had this summer and level of dedication he’s shown, I don’t see many people matching that. And he already has a lot of natural skills to give,” Guzman said.

Junior tailback Junior Shima was the backup last year and leads the running back committee. Senior Eli Gamez, senior D.J. Decker and Brady O’Quinn also should get carries.

“It’s kind of like the other skill positions. It’s a good problem to have and they all offer something a little different,” Rizzo said.

That’s a bunch of weapons at the disposal of junior quarterback Will Haskell – who is Ironwood’s most dangerous weapon to begin with. Haskell, along with Fiery-Hardimon, Mannino-Faison and the Tinoco brothers, transferred from Deer Valley last year and played only the second half of the season.

Despite only playing four games, Haskell is the Eagles’ leading returning rusher with 447 yards and five touchdowns. Duke, Ironwood and NAU offered the 6-3 quarterback this summer.

With more time to absorb the offense and the chance to speak to teammates from the huddle some times, instead of a typical no huddle spread, Haskell has matured into a leading role, Rizzo said.

“His demeanor is the right way. It’s hard for a teenager like him who commands such a presence but is only 16 years old. He’s grown into that and learned to put distractions away. There’s a lot of people in this campus that care about him,” Rizzo said.

Offensive line is the biggest question mark entering the season. Senior Cameron Little is a two-year starting nose guard who will play on most snaps this season, also starting at offensive line.

Junior Juwaun Reid will do the same, though he probably starts at an offensive tackle spot.

“We’ve been pushing ourselves really hard this summer, and in the last couple weeks,” Little said.

Little said senior Albert Vasquez and juniors Christian Rosa and Brian Smith have impressed on the offensive line. And Rizzo singled out Rosa, who transferred to Ironwood last year as a sophomore after playing at Cactus as a freshman. But Rosa did not play football last season and is eligible right away.

Dorian Reed is the new offensive line coach and is Rizzo’s most recent addition to the staff. Sean Hegarty, Will Elet, Gerald Sydnor, Dan Buegeler and Dillon Suber have been on the Ironwood staff in different capacities before and are the varsity staff this year.

Players have noticed the different approach.

“At the beginning of the summer, Coach Rizzo did a 1-on-1 meeting with every kid on the football team. That’s something I’ve never seen from a coach and it shows that he cares about the players and he cares about our future. He’s not just here to coach football,” Guzman said.

On the flip side, that care extends to a hands-on sort of grade checks.

“Being a younger guy I have some more energy than some people so they may not have expected me chasing down guys during flex period to make sure they’re in a classroom. Once they saw it once from me they really bought in. There is no football without good grades,” Rizzo said.

Mannino-Faison and Gamez are the solid starters in Rizzo’s base 4-2-5 scheme.

Fiery-Hardimon is more accomplished on the defense end at this point, and probably the Eagles’ top corner. Guzman and Sanders are also in the rotation while junior Manny Tinoco controls the strong safety position. Senior corners Jason Adkinson and Jacob Klem also will see plenty of snaps.

Rizzo said this team, the seniors in particular, want to re-establish Ironwood as a football program.

“We’re not mentioned in any of the media. That’s like a chip on our shoulder. Maybe we didn’t prove enough last year. This year we’re going to have to earn it,” Guzman said.

And they’ve been working at it virtually every day since January.

“People are here every day and there are no slackers. If they are we call them out,” Little said.

More than anything, Rizzo said he is pleased with the way this team has taken ownership of their program.

“I tried to make an emphasis that this is their football team. We’re just here to coach and put kids in the best position. But at the end of the day the winning, success and little details are driven by them. When you kind of reverse the roles, you get to see that empowerment take over in a big way,” Rizzo said.