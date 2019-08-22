2019 Preps football preview: Dysart

DYSART DEMONS

2018 RECORD: 2-8 (Did not reach playoffs)

REGION: 4A Black Canyon

COACH: John Ganados (3rd year)

OFFENSE: Spread

DEFENSE: 4-3

TOP RETURNEES: Bobby Gardea, Jr., RB/LB; Anthony Aguilar, Sr., WR/CB; Greg Gregory-Bay, Sr., OT/DT, Mauricio Valles, Jr., OG/DE; Israel Nolasco, Sr., DT; Joseph Schindewolf, Sr., LB.

NEWCOMERS TO WATCH: Ruben Falcon, Jr., QB/SS (transfer-Goldwater); Julian Laborin, Fr., OT

2019 SCHEDULE

Home games in caps

Aug. 23 WASHINGTON

Aug. 30 at Willow Canyon

Sept. 6 at Flagstaff

Sept. 13 POSTON BUTTE

Sept. 20 at Mohave

Sept. 27 ESTRELLA FOOTHILLS

Oct. 4 COMBS

Oct. 11 at Apache Junction

Oct. 25 CORTEZ

Nov. 1 at Glendale

Richard Smith

West Valley Preps

While fans are quick to exclaim, “wail ‘till next year,” coaches rarely have that luxury.

When John Ganados looks at his 2019 roster, though, it is tough to not adopt this attitude.

The Demons sport only 11 seniors, and about half of them will start. Their junior class appears to be the most skilled and three freshmen are expected to start the varsity opener Friday against Washington.

“We’re young. We’ll start four seniors, the rest are sophomores, three freshmen and a couple juniors,” Ganados said. “We’re going to go out and compete this year but next year should be the year where we should be better.”

The third-year head coach said he is not abandoning the Class of 2020 and is thankful for this small group that stayed in the program despite a coaching change after their freshman year.

But, he said, some of his underclassmen are more natural leaders. These seniors are generally quiet — even in the case of linebacker Joseph Schindewolf, who is otherwise an ideal role model.

“Joseph Schindewolf probably has the greatest GPA on the team but he doesn’t speak and he’s our middle linebacker. He’s worked really hard this summer but you can’t base being the captain on that,” Ganados said.

Two senior big men will play major roles as the program looks to rebound from 4-6 and 2-8 seasons. Greg Gregory-Bay will start at offensive tackle and the 6-3, 255-pounder should rotate in as a defensive lineman.

When he is in the front four, however, Gregory-Bay is dwarfed by the Demons’ true behemoth. Israel Nolasco is back at defensive tackle, starting the season at somewhere between 395 and 405 pounds.

“Israel is a big help. He’s a big dude in general. He’s a real smart guy on and off the field,” Gregory-Bay said.

Gregory-Bey looks like the only senior starting on the offensive line. Four juniors, center Jesus Izaguirre and guards Abel Aguirre, Mauricio Valles and Keith Urbina, are battling for the other spot.

Juan Laborin, the latest son in this Dysart football family, is poised to start at right tackle.

But he is not the Demon’s most noteworthy newcomer. That would be offensive line coach Juan Roque, the former ASU football legend and Detroit Lion.

“It’s a lot of pressure but at the same time, it’s fun. You’re learning different concepts. As a lineman I though a double team is just a double team. But he gets into details like on certain plays, it’s a double team to an area,” Gregory-Bay said.

This offensive line will pave the way for junior tailback Bobby Gardea, who joined the varsity as a freshman and may be the squad’s most complete player. Gardea also should start at linebacker or cornerback.

Which quarterback will this young line protect? The answer depends on the schedule.

Ganados said junior Ruben Falcon can be a difference maker. Following transfer from Goldwater this offseason, Falcon will sit the first five games.

Sophomore quarterback Alex Moreno should be at the controls to start the season.

“Without Ruben there it would have to be Bobby carrying us. The thing I like is we have a young offensive line with one senior on there. The rest are juniors,” Ganados said. “The job Juan Roque is doing is great. They don’t want to fail Juan. He brings a lot of knowledge. We had to simplify everything. But when he speaks, they think it’s golden.”

Anthony Aguilar is the other senior to lock down starting roles, at slot receiver and cornerback.

Aguilar is the only returning player with more than two catches in 2018 — he had 12 for 217 yards.

“My goal is to do all my assignments and see everyone else do their assignments — to win as a team,” Aguilar said.

Freshman defensive back Colin Lewis stands out to Aguilar.“He doesn’t know what he’s doing yet but he learns a lot and he’s building up his reputation,” Aguilar said.

Dysart, more than any other football program in the district, should benefit from the growth of youth football in the El Mirage/Surprise area and the introduction of athletic classes.

Ganados said the experience gap between the Demons and other nearby teams has started to close.

“We’re getting more kids now that know how to play football. Julian Laborin, Jacob Laborin’s brother is 6-3 and he’s our right tackle,” Ganados said. “We have a freshman named Jeremiah Mackey that’s got a beard and looks like he has five kids already (Ganados said with a chuckle). He’s a hitter and we pulled him up to varsity. And we have a starting corner who was probably one of the most athletic players at camp, Colin Lewis.”

Newcomers like Mackey, sophomore Kaleb Boren and junior middle linebacker Tyler Young join Schindewolf in making linebacker the team’s deepest position.

Young played for Shadow Ridge as a freshman, transferred to Paradise Honors as a sophomore and did not play last season. The 225-pound middle linebacker has been cleared to play the whole season.

While all this talk of the future is nice, the senior class witnessed a 9-2 season as freshmen and wants to put the program back on the map before graduation.

“We’re trying to build up to be the name brand school people come to,” Gregory-Bay said. “We’re starting to develop.”