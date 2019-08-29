2019 Preps foorball preview: Kellis

KELLIS COUGARS

2018 RECORD: 0-10

REGION: 5A Northwest

COACH: Stephen Hogg (Second year)

OFFENSE: Spread

DEFENSE: 3-4

TOP RETURNEES: Kalen Jordan, Sr., QB; Devon Carter, Sr., RB/LB; Kyle Stills, Sr., WR; Andrew DeLeon, Sr., WR; Jorge Castaneda, Sr., OG; Reo Guest, Sr., DE/OT; Adrian Gaines, Sr., DE/OL; Andrew Palacio, Jr., CB.

NEWCOMERS TO WATCH: Anthony Rolon, Sr., WR; Jacob Kirkhorn, Jr., NG.

2019 SCHEDULE

Home games in caps

Aug. 30 GOLDWTER

Sept. 6 at Campo Verde

Sept. 13 FAIRFAX

Sept. 20 CASTEEL

Sept. 27 INDEPENDENCE

Oct. 4 at Sunnyslope

Oct. 11 at Sunrise Mountain

Oct. 18 at Apollo

Oct. 25 CENTENNIAL

Nov. 1 at Ironwood

Richard Smith

West Valley Preps

Kellis has looked forward to the 2019 football season since – on – about five minutes after the 2018 campaign ended.

“Our last game was here and it was senior night. As the seniors were doing their thing and having their talk, all of the group of players got together in the end zone talked about this next year,” senior defensive end/offensive tackle Reo Guest said.

There wasn’t much to look back on, as 2018 truly was not the Cougars’ year.

Popular coach Shawn Copeland left in the winter for Texas (only to return a year later to coach at Verrado). Stephen Hogg was not hired until April. Top 2017 players graduated or transferred out. Then Kellis finished 0-10.

“Our coach left and everyone was so down about it. At the same time, we have to pick it up. And that’s what we’re doing right now,” senior wide receiver Andrew DeLeon said.

If ever there was a time and place to wipe the slate clean, it was at Kellis this winter. This offseason, no news was good news.

“Last year I got hired in April. Most of the offseason summer schedule had already been put in place so I was kind of having to roll with it because it was too late to scrap everything and start over,” Hogg said. “It’s much less stressful for me, being able to plan for that stuff in November and December. There was a lot more accountability in the weight room during the winter months than there was last season. We were able to do some mini-camp stuff after spring break. At spring ball last year I think I had three coaches and this year I had eight.”

The winless record – even the way the Cougars lost those games – has not been a focus. But some of the root causes were.

Hoigg said this group of seniors was not pleased with how the team ran itself last year.

“I don’t hear a lot of kids talking about 0-10. We don’t talk about it much. I think that they have put that behind them. They just want to work hard and do their best with this group. Not that we didn’t have some great kids on last year’s team, because we definitely did. They’re more concerned about this team than what happened,” Hogg said.

This team, once again, is not imposing. Few players reach the six-foot mark.

Perhaps the embodiment of the 2019 Cougars’ ethos is 5-6 guard and team captain Jorge Castaneda. He’s the only returning starter on the line, though 252-pound senior center Mike Erwin also saw time last season.

“Basically we’re starting from scratch all over again besides myself. I really hope that on the offensive line we pull through. We’ve been watching film from the previous years and seeing how guys were firing off. Last year the defense took advantage of us taking our first step back. We’re catching on to little details like that and working on simple things like learning the count. There should be no excuse. As soon as the ball is snapped, our first steps should be forward,” Castaneda said.

The new line is charged with protecting another diminutive captain, 5-8 senior quarterback Kalen Jordan. He apprenticed under the graduated Cade Peterson last year.

DeLeon emerged in the second half of the season, following the loss of the team’s leading receiver, Kyle Stills. Now both are back. Still caught 17 passes for 237 yards in six games last season before going on the shelf.

Jordan gets another experienced target to work with. Anthony Rolon did not play last year, but has bought in and will start as a slot receiver.

The new starting running back is probably Kellis’ best pure football player. Senior Devon Carter will get a chance to prove that on most snaps, as the 5-10, 220-pound bruiser also starts at middle linebacker.

“He’s going to have a bigger role on offense than he did last season. He’s going to carry the ball quite a bit. Then he’ll definitely play linebacker. There’s going to be games where he does not come off the field except for special teams,” Hogg said. “I saw his mom the other night and I told her that his character has developed a ton. Last year there was a lot of if he got corrected, he had a bad attitude about it. This year it’s more understanding and his attitude is much better.”

Senior Johnny Vejar should join Carter at linebacker.

Guest is the fourth team captain and paces the defensive line. Junior Jacob Kirkhorn enters his first varsity season as the starting nose guard.

Castaneda said it was a much more intense and upbeat offseason, and particularly competitive between the offensive and defensive lines.

Junior defensive backs Andrew Palacio and Alex Medina have impressed teammates and coaches alike. Hogg said Palacio is now at safety and already is growing into a leader as a junior.

“They’re pushing a lot of us older guys to stay on our grind and do what we’ve got to do,” Jordan said.

Following a relatively stable offseason, the Cougars will not mind starting the season at home against a Goldwater program whose 2019 preparation mirrored Kellis’ 2018.

Goldwater made a coaching change from Doug Provenzano to Frank Lautt and a largely new staff in late spring, and several Bulldogs starters transferred to schools across the West Valley. Kellis does not enter the opener overconfident, but players and coaches recognize the game’s potential as a confidence booster.

“If we get that win week one, I think it would be big to piggyback off of it the rest of the season,” Jordan said. “Last season, week after week we had a disappointing result. If we can get the win the first week, I think we’ll be fine.

Hogg said he feels better about his more defined coaching staff and the work they’ve done teaching this team.

Ray Penniman is the Cougars’ the running backs coach, and was on the Scottsdale Community College staff last year. Mark Cobos moves up to offensive coordinator, while Isaac Matthews is the new coach of the defensive backs and Ronnie Williams leads the wide receivers.

“I think we have enough talent to compete on a week basis. It’s just a matter of having not enough guys who played varsity football last year. And when you lose football games like we did last year, your confidence level has gone out the window,” Hogg said. “I don’t think it a lack of trust from the coaches. I think it’s a lack of trust from them that they can do what we ask them to do,” Hogg said.

This varsity roster also is a bit deeper and larger than last year.

More encouraging, the freshman roster is 15-20 players larger than last year. Hogg said his goal is to keep players from feeder schools at home for high school, knowing local players fueled the Cougars’ 16-5 record in 2016 and 2017.

“I don’t want to say other people are recruiting somebody. I’m not worried about kids that aren’t supposed to Kellis. I’m worried about going to Alta Loma, Sun Valley,Country Meadows and Cotton Boll and not getting those kids to go to Peoria or Centennial,” Hogg said.