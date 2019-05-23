2 Posses, 1 Mission

Bob Linse, left, wears the uniform of the new Sun City West Posse. His badge indicates he is certified for patrol. Capt. Jan Vejraska, center, wears the uniform of the Sheriff’s Posse of Sun City West. Thomas Newman wears the Sun City West Posse uniform for personnel who provide non-patrol functions.
First Responders, News

By Roger Ball
Independent Newsmedia

Sun City West residents are seeing more patrol vehicles and personnel on the streets.  Residents will also notice different uniforms and vehicle appearances as two posse organizations begin working together.

Patrol car for Sun City West Posse. No red or blue lights or sheriff seal on the side.

The second organization, Sun City West Posse, was founded after Maricopa County Sheriff Paul Penzone shut down operations of all 20 posse operations Jan. 25, citing incomplete records.

Some members of the Sheriff’s Posse of Sun City West were allowed to resume patrols starting March 8.

Myron Finegold, commander of both posse organizations, said their missions are basically the same to patrol, do welfare and vacation checks and assist MCSO deputies in traffic or crowd control when needed.

Commander Myron Finegold in front of Sheriff’s Posse of Sun City West car

The new posse members wear blue uniforms and the cars do not have the MCSO star.

Mr. Finegold said an MCSO commander told him the two groups could act simultaneously, so some shifts are staffed by SCW Posse and some by MCSO posse. Some volunteers are members of both posse organizations.

There is more information on this story in the May 29 issue of the Sun City West Independent.

 



You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.