2 Posses, 1 Mission

By Roger Ball

Independent Newsmedia

Sun City West residents are seeing more patrol vehicles and personnel on the streets. Residents will also notice different uniforms and vehicle appearances as two posse organizations begin working together.

The second organization, Sun City West Posse, was founded after Maricopa County Sheriff Paul Penzone shut down operations of all 20 posse operations Jan. 25, citing incomplete records.

Some members of the Sheriff’s Posse of Sun City West were allowed to resume patrols starting March 8.

Myron Finegold, commander of both posse organizations, said their missions are basically the same to patrol, do welfare and vacation checks and assist MCSO deputies in traffic or crowd control when needed.

The new posse members wear blue uniforms and the cars do not have the MCSO star.

Mr. Finegold said an MCSO commander told him the two groups could act simultaneously, so some shifts are staffed by SCW Posse and some by MCSO posse. Some volunteers are members of both posse organizations.

There is more information on this story in the May 29 issue of the Sun City West Independent.