Youngstown Vindicator to cease publication after 150 years

byAssociated Press29 June 2019 08:49-04:00

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (AP) — The only daily newspaper in Ohio’s ninth largest city has announced plans to permanently cease publication in August after 150 years.

The Vindicator in Youngstown announced the decision in a letter to readers published Saturday.

Publisher Betty J.H. Brown Jagnow and General Manager Mark Brown wrote the move stems from financial struggles and the inability to find a buyer. They called the decision “gut wrenching.”

The announcement comes just days after the paper marked its 150th anniversary.

The Vindicator entered a lively local news market in 1869, but eventually became the only daily newspaper in Youngstown and Mahoning County. Its staff won six first-place awards in this year’s APME journalism contest.

Brown in a letter Friday to employees of WFMJ-TV said the shutdown wouldn’t affect the family owned television station.

