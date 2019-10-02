World-supported massacre victim’s widower arrested for DWI

byAssociated Press1 October 2019 21:17-04:00

EL PASO, Texas (AP) — A man who drew worldwide sympathy and support after his wife was killed in the mass shooting at an El Paso Walmart store has been arrested on a drunken-driving charge.

Antonio Basco remained Tuesday night in the El Paso County Jail on a misdemeanor count of driving while intoxicated. Bond is set at $2,500. No attorney is listed for him in jail and court records.

An El Paso Police Department report says an officer found the 61-year-old widower asleep in a sport utility vehicle parked on a street about 2½ miles northeast of downtown.

The report says that when asked if he was all right, Basco said he’d been at the Walmart memorial all day “and was very tired.” He was arrested after a field sobriety test.

