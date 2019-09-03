Woman survives 80-foot cliff fall in South Dakota state park

by – 3 September 2019 11:56-04:00

GARRETSON, S.D. (AP) — Authorities say a Minnesota woman has escaped with minor injuries after falling more than 80 feet (24 meters) from a cliff at a state park in South Dakota.

Minnehaha County sheriff’s Sgt. Scott Dubbe says the fall happened Monday evening at the Palisades State Park, about 20 miles (32 kilometers) northeast of Sioux Falls.

Dubbe tells the Argus Leader that witnesses saw the 28-year-old woman strike the side of the cliff several times before she landed in Split Rock Creek.

Rescue crews pulled her from the water and took her to a hospital.

