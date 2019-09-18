Woman sues Epstein estate, saying she was abused at age 14

byAssociated Press18 September 2019 15:58-04:00

NEW YORK (AP) — A woman whose claims of sexual abuse against financier Jeffrey Epstein were outlined in a federal indictment has sued his estate, describing abuse from age 14 to 17.

The lawsuit was filed Wednesday in Manhattan federal court on behalf of a woman only identified as “Jane Doe.” The lawsuit said she is “Minor Victim-1” in federal sex trafficking charges that led to Epstein’s July 6 arrest.

Epstein killed himself in jail in August while awaiting trial for sex trafficking charges.

According to the lawsuit, the woman suffers from post-traumatic stress disorder, anxiety and depression as a result of sexual abuse she endured from 2002 to 2005 at Epstein’s Manhattan mansion.

The lawsuit seeks unspecified damages.

A message was left seeking comment from a lawyer for Epstein’s estate.

