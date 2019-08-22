Woman reiterates her recantation that she witnessed murder

by –

(AP) — A woman has admitted lying on the stand when she testified she witnessed a murder in North Carolina more than 20 years ago.

WITN reports Charlene Johnson Frazier testified Thursday in Pitt County court for Dontae Sharpe, who’s serving a life sentence for the murder of George Radcliffe in Greenville in 1994. Frazier says she lied because a detective told her that her mother would go to jail for perjury if she didn’t.

She recanted her testimony two months after Sharpe’s conviction, but a judge later ruled that Frazier wasn’t telling the truth.

She testified Thursday that she never saw Sharpe shoot Radcliffe. No physical evidence links Sharpe to the crime.

The NAACP has advocated for Sharpe throughout. Supporters say he refused an earlier plea deal, insisting on his innocence.