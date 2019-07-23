Woman pleads guilty to using salt in death of her ailing son

Nation, State

Woman pleads guilty to using salt in death of her ailing son

byAssociated Press23 July 2019 18:24-04:00

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — A Tucson woman accused of killing her ailing 4-year-old son with table salt in 2015 has pleaded guilty to second-degree murder.

Pima County prosecutors say 35-year-old Ashley Castro reached a plea agreement in the case Monday.

They say Castro is facing up to 25 years in prison when she’s sentenced on Sept. 30.

Castro was arrested on suspicion of first-degree murder after her young son died at a hospital in November 2015.

Authorities say Ezekiel Castro was being treated for a heart condition at the time.

Tucson police say Ashley Castro admitted to giving her son a mixture of salt and water that she carried for use as a mouthwash.

Authorities say the high level of sodium put the child in critical condition, leading to several hemorrhages and a stroke.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.



You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.