Woman gets jail for running over son in school parking lot

byAssociated Press

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — A woman who pleaded guilty to reckless driving for

Thirty-six-year-old Tiffany Kosakowski said during her Thursday sentencing hearing that she must “live with this for the rest of my life.”

Kent County Circuit Court Judge Curt Benson sentenced her to 6 months in jail, with all but 30 days suspended. He called her actions “simply inexcusable.”

Kosakowski’s son hung from the passenger-side front door for nearly 50 yards (48 meters) in December at Chandler Woods Charter Academy’s parking lot in Belmont before he lost his grip and was run over.

Authorities say he didn’t want to stay at school. The boy survived but suffered traumatic injury to his brain.

