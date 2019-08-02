Woman gets 60 years in 1988 killing of abducted Indiana mom

Nation

Woman gets 60 years in 1988 killing of abducted Indiana mom

by – 2 August 2019 13:18-04:00

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — A woman convicted in the 1988 beating death of a pregnant Indiana mother has been sentenced to 60 years in prison.

A judge sentenced 56-year-old Barbara Brewster on Friday, two months after jurors convicted her of murder in Miriam Rice’s slaying.

The 28-year-old South Bend woman was four months pregnant and the mother of a 3-year-old son when she was abducted while walking her dog in June 1988 and fatally beaten.

A co-defendant, 77-year-old George Kearney, died in jail while awaiting sentencing after pleading guilty in March.

Brewster’s son testified against his mother, telling jurors he was 6 when he watched her beat Rice to death.

The South Bend Tribune reports Robert South told investigators he never told anyone because his mom threatened to kill him.

___

Information from: South Bend Tribune, http://www.southbendtribune.com

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.



You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.