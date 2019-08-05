Woman fatally shot at car seat factory in Alabama

Nation

Woman fatally shot at car seat factory in Alabama

byAssociated Press5 August 2019 08:43-04:00

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — An employee at an automobile seat factory in Alabama is charged with murder after a co-worker was shot to death on the assembly line.

News outlets report 28-year-old Angela Nichole Mayo is being held in the shooting of 27-year-old Shanina Smith.

Both women worked at Lear Corp. in Tuscaloosa County. The factory makes seats for the Mercedes-Benz plant west of Birmingham.

Sheriff’s Lt. Jack Kennedy says Smith was working on the line when she was shot to death on Sunday night. He says Mayo left the factory after the shooting but later surrendered to police.

He says the shooting stemmed from a history of disagreements.

Jail records show Mayo’s bail is set at $150,000. Court records aren’t available to show whether she has a lawyer.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.



You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.