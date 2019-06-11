Woman admits scheme to smuggle aircraft parts to Iran

byAssociated Press11 June 2019 17:35-04:00

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — A New Jersey woman has pleaded guilty to participating in a scheme to illegally smuggle aircraft parts to Iran.

Joyce Eliabachus faces up to five years in prison after pleading guilty Tuesday to helping smuggle more than $2 million in components. An alleged co-conspirator, Iranian resident Peyman Amiri Larijani, faces conspiracy and money laundering charges.

The U.S. attorney’s office in Newark says the pair used a company run out of Eliabachus’s Morristown home to ship parts through Turkey and the United Arab Emirates to Iran.

They allegedly shipped more than 23,000 parts in 49 shipments between May 2015 and October 2017, without required licenses.

Among the Iranian airlines buying the parts were several that have been officially designated by the U.S. as threats to national security or economic interests.

