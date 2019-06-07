Wisconsin jury awards $15M to family in bicyclist’s death

7 June 2019

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A Wisconsin jury has returned a $15 million civil verdict for the family of a woman struck and killed while riding her bicycle to work.

Brian Hodgson was not charged in the crash that killed 23-year-old Emily Zhu, who moved to the U.S. from China at age 3. The civil verdict found Hodgson 100 percent at fault.

Jurors determined Zhu’s parents should receive $10 million for loss of society and companionship and $5 million for pain and suffering. The family’s attorney, Clayton Griessmeyer, says the $10 million award will be automatically reduced to $350,000, which is the cap in Wisconsin. There is no cap for pain and suffering.

Hodgson’s attorney, Ward Richter, told the State Journal by email that they “anticipate further proceedings.”

