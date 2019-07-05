Wilmington police say woman vandalized 2 Confederate statues

byAssociated Press5 July 2019 15:15-04:00

WILMINGTON, N.C. (AP) — Police in a coastal North Carolina city are looking for a woman who they say vandalized two Confederate statues.

Wilmington police tell news outlets that someone threw orange paint onto the statues sometime Thursday morning.

Surveillance video released by police shows the woman running up to a statue at around 3:15 a.m., dousing it with a bucket of paint and running away.

Two years ago, the same statues were vandalized following a white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia.

Workers spent part of the day cleaning the paint off the two statues. Police released surveillance video of a woman they say is responsible for the vandalism.

