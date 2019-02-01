Will groundhog give good news for winter sufferers?

byAssociated Press

PUNXSUTAWNEY, Pa. (AP) — As the Midwest and East Coast try to recover from this week’s dangerous Arctic blast, Pennsylvania’s most famous groundhog is gearing up to reveal whether an early spring is on the way or if winter will stick around.

Members of Punxsutawney (puhnk-suh-TAW’-nee) Phil’s top hat-wearing inner circle plan to reveal their forecast at sunrise on Saturday.

The festivities have their origin in a German legend that says if a furry rodent casts a shadow on Feb. 2, winter continues. If not, spring comes early.

In reality, Phil’s prediction is decided ahead of time by the group on Gobbler’s Knob, a tiny hill just outside Punxsutawney. That’s about 65 miles northeast of Pittsburgh.

