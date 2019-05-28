Wichita police fatally shoot man who allegedly pointed gun

byAssociated Press28 May 2019 08:05-04:00

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — A 49-year-old Wichita, Kansas, man has been fatally shot by police after allegedly pointing his gun at officers on Memorial Day.

Police were called to a south Wichita home around 1:20 a.m. Monday after a caller said her neighbor had been firing shots outside his house.

Wichita Officer Charley Davidson says the man ran out of his home toward arriving officers armed with a handgun, then ran away.

Officers from Wichita Police and the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office found the man later. Davidson says the man pointed the gun at the officers, who responded by shooting him.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene. His name has not been released.

An investigation is ongoing.

