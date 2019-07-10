Wi-Fi helped ID teens who drew racist, anti-Semitic graffiti

Nation

Wi-Fi helped ID teens who drew racist, anti-Semitic graffiti

by – 10 July 2019 06:38-04:00

GLENELG, Md. (AP) — Four Maryland teenagers sneaked onto their school’s property the night before graduation last year and covered it in racist, homophobic and anti-Semitic graffiti.

The Washington Post described how they got caught in a Tuesday story . It says they covered their faces during the hate crime, but didn’t realize their cellphones automatically connected to Glenelg High School’s Wi-Fi under their individual student IDs. Seth Taylor, Tyler Curtiss, Joshua Shaffer and Matthew Lipp were soon arrested.

Taylor said the teens meant to spray paint “Class of 2018” on the sidewalk as a senior prank, but things got out of hand. Sentences for the four teens ranged from eight to 18 weekends behind bars.

Information from: The Washington Post, http://www.washingtonpost.com

