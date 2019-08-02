West Virginia police fatally shoot suspect, injure another

Nation

byAssociated Press1 August 2019 20:07-04:00

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia State Police say officers fatally shot a male suspect who confronted them with a firearm.

Police say a female suspect also was struck and suffered injuries that apparently aren’t life threatening. Another male suspect was taken into custody.

Police said in a news release that officers were responding to a domestic case Thursday in Charleston, and while investigating, two males crashed a motorcycle into a cruiser and fled the scene. Police pursued the motorcycle but encountered heavy traffic and returned to the original location.

The statement says the suspects also returned to the area, and that is when one of them confronted officers with a firearm, leading officers to fire their weapons.

Authorities didn’t immediately identify those involved.

