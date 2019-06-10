West Virginia governor slams Bloomberg’s clean energy plan

byAssociated Press10 June 2019 16:38-04:00

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg’s $500 million effort to close the nation’s remaining coal plants isn’t sitting well in West Virginia.

West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice pushed back on the clean energy plan at a news conference Monday, saying it will destroy the economy of his coal-producing state.

Bloomberg last week announced his investment in the Beyond Carbon initiative, which aims to put the U.S. on track toward a 100% clean energy economy. The organization seeks to pass climate policies and back political candidates at the state and local level.

A spokeswoman for Bloomberg’s philanthropic group says shifting to renewable energy can help address a decline in mining jobs.

Justice declined to answer a question about whether he believes in climate change. He says more study is needed.

